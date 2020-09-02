I Promise by LeBron James - A school that closes the gap for the less fortunate in the USA

LeBron James has done a considerable amount of work off the court. I Promise by LeBron James, an initiative that was started by him in 2019, has helped underprivileged children in the USA get a good education and ample resources to build their futures. The I Promise LeBron James foundation has garnered a lot of respect and admiration in recent times.

Lakers superstar gets widespread acclaim for 'I Promise by LeBron James' foundation

The I Promise by LeBron James foundation has been received quite well by the USA media and even his colleagues. The I Promise LeBron James initiative has inspired other athletes as well, prompting them to launch a similar foundation. Stars like Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade had come forward to appreciate the I Promise LeBron James initiative.

Wishing all my @IPROMISESchool students, staff, and parents the most unbelievable 1st day of school tomorrow‼️🙏🏾 We set out on a mission to do what others thought we couldn’t and we’ll continue to defy the odds each year. Don’t ever count out a kid from AKRON 👑 See y’all soon ❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2019

James also released a book recently, titled "I Promise". Meant for children, the book debuted atop the New York Times bestseller list for picture books in August. The book was written was by James and illustrated by Nina Mata.

Speaking about The I Promise by LeBron James initiative back in 2019, James quoted-

“When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors.”

The The I Promise by LeBron James foundation opened with some skepticism — not only for its high-profile founder, considered by some to be the best basketball player ever but also for an academic model aimed at students who by many accounts were considered irredeemable.

The I Promise by LeBron James foundation's culture is built on “Habits of Promise” — perseverance, perpetual learning, problem-solving, partnering and perspective — that every student commits to memory. The slogan “We Are Family” is emblazoned on walls and T-shirts.

As we officially start Year 2 today... here’s some of what makes our school unique. 👑🏫



And yes, we do begin in July! 😁 pic.twitter.com/4K94KFtcjG — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 29, 2019

The LA Lakers superstar also plays an active role in the I Promise LeBron James initiative. He constantly keeps congratulating I Promise foundation students for their achievements through his social media channels.

