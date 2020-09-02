I Promise by LeBron James - A school that closes the gap for the less fortunate in the USA

LeBron James has done a considerable amount of work off the court. I Promise by LeBron James, an initiative that was started by him in 2019, has helped underprivileged children in the USA get a good education and ample resources to build their futures. The I Promise LeBron James foundation has garnered a lot of respect and admiration in recent times.
Lakers superstar gets widespread acclaim for 'I Promise by LeBron James' foundation
The I Promise by LeBron James foundation has been received quite well by the USA media and even his colleagues. The I Promise LeBron James initiative has inspired other athletes as well, prompting them to launch a similar foundation. Stars like Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade had come forward to appreciate the I Promise LeBron James initiative.
James also released a book recently, titled "I Promise". Meant for children, the book debuted atop the New York Times bestseller list for picture books in August. The book was written was by James and illustrated by Nina Mata.
Speaking about The I Promise by LeBron James initiative back in 2019, James quoted-
“When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors.”
The The I Promise by LeBron James foundation opened with some skepticism — not only for its high-profile founder, considered by some to be the best basketball player ever but also for an academic model aimed at students who by many accounts were considered irredeemable.
The I Promise by LeBron James foundation's culture is built on “Habits of Promise” — perseverance, perpetual learning, problem-solving, partnering and perspective — that every student commits to memory. The slogan “We Are Family” is emblazoned on walls and T-shirts.
The LA Lakers superstar also plays an active role in the I Promise LeBron James initiative. He constantly keeps congratulating I Promise foundation students for their achievements through his social media channels.
.Published 02 Sep 2020, 21:12 IST