“I quit being a Laker fan if we get Boston and Clipper leftover trash”, “Doc and Westbrick would be a great combination” - LA Lakers fans on Reddit not enthusiastic about the possibility of Doc Rivers taking over next season

Rumors have floated around that the LA Lakers might be looking to consider Doc Rivers if he becomes available in the offseason. However, the Lakers fanbase is not excited about him taking over the team.

With the Philadelphia 76ers' elimination from the playoffs, Rivers might be available. His tenure with the team was reportedly dependent on how they performed this campaign.

The Sixers were eliminated by the Miami Heat last night in the Eastern Conference semifinals after a 99-90 victory in Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center. Although they evened the series after overturning a 2-0 deficit, they looked dead in the water in the last two games.

Another semifinal exit was undoubtedly not what the Sixers' front office was looking for, especially with the acquisition of James Harden. Someone will for sure take the blame and it most likely will be Rivers, who also failed to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in last season's conference semifinals.

With the chances he might really join the LA Lakers dawning on Laker Nation, fans have taken to Reddit to express their displeasure with the move.

Some have even directed their annoyance towards Phil Jackson, saying that he might have a hand in that.

Recall that the former Lakers head coach is reportedly a part of the coach hiring process. However, some top members of the organization are not exactly pleased with his unofficial involvement.

Can the LA Lakers build a team that will contend for the 2023 championship?

With LeBron James, you always have a chance of competing. However, the four-time champ is not getting any younger. He will not be able to carry the entire team as he has done in the past.

There is a need to surround him with players who can make plays when the time arises. James is still a force driving down the lane. He can collapse the defense and has the vision to find the open man.

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Lebron James really had the greatest 19th year ever ruined by his unserious team with all due respect Lebron James really had the greatest 19th year ever ruined by his unserious team with all due respect https://t.co/YT7ePNfdcR

However, they have some big decisions to make regarding personnel. Russell Westbrook's acquisition did not produce the desired result, and it would be interesting to see if the team keeps him on the roster.

The franchise has already started to make changes, immediately firing head coach Frank Vogel after their season ended. Even without considering the fact that they did not make the playoffs, he failed to make them a good defensive unit, an area he is supposed to be a specialist in.

As the months go by, the direction the team is willing to go will become clearer as they prepare for the new season. It will be intriguing to see if they will be considered title favorites once again.

