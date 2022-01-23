“I remember someone arguing with me a few weeks ago that he wasn’t the face of his generation lol” - JJ Redick reacts to LeBron James leading the 2022 NBA All Star voting

LeBron James has been phenomenal this season, putting on back-to-back MVP performances to help the LA Lakers gain some level of momentum. His impact on the game has been monumental for over a decade and it doesn't look like he's stopping anytime soon.

The small forward, who turned 37 years of age just under a month ago, is still firing on all cylinders. In his past 27 games for the Lakers he has averaged 29.4 points per game, positioning himself as a good contender for the Most Valuable Player of the Year award.

All-Star voting, which commenced on Dec. 25, 2021, has LeBron James leading the vote with Stephen Curry closely behind. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo followed through, receiving the third and fourth highest votes.

JJ Redick reacted on Twitter to a post shared by StatMuse following the recent news of James leading the All-Star votes. Redick tweeted that he encountered someone who argued with him about James not being the face of his generation, much to his apparent disbelief.

"I remember someone arguing with me a few weeks ago that he wasn’t the face of his generation lol."

JJ Redick @jj_redick StatMuse @statmuse All-Star vote leaders in the last 6 seasons:



2017 — LeBron James

2018 — LeBron James

2019 — LeBron James

2020 — LeBron James

2021 — LeBron James

2022 — LeBron James



The voting process is to be concluded on Jan. 22 and the selected players to be announced on Jan. 27. With the 71st NBA All-Star Game scheduled to commence on Feb. 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio, James will be making a trip back to his city.

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to victory over Orlando Magic

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 21, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

The Orlando Magic hosted the LA Lakers in a Thursday night fixture at the Amway Center. The game ended with the Lakers claiming victory by an 11-point margin to secure a .500 win-loss percentage.

The Magic took the lead in the first quarter and added to their advantage by the second quarter. They finished the first-half ahead by eight points, appearing to be close to clinching a win at home against the Lakers. However, the third quarter was a let-down for Orlando, as the Lakers won the quarter by 14 points and went on to close out the game in the fourth quarter, securing a 116-105 win.

LeBron James posted 29 points, 7 rebounds and completed 5 assists in 34 minutes on the court. While Russell Westbrook spent the most time on the court, with 35 minutes, and recorded a double-double, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds, while registering 7 assists. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to record 23 points in 17 minutes of game time.

