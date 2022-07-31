“I saw KD this week… I’m like ‘you put on some muscle?’” - Former finals MVP believes Kevin Durant will be on a mission next season

Kevin Durant's request for a trade has led many to think he will not play his best for the Brooklyn Nets. However, Andre Iguodala is sure KD will be on a mission next season.

Although Durant is an elite-level talent, his physicality has always been a concern. The two-time NBA champ is not the strongest player, and this sometimes hampers his post-up game.

Nonetheless, that has not stopped him from scoring at an incredibly high rate. The four-time scoring champ's skill level is noteworthy, which has significantly made up for what he lacks in strength.

KD’s offensive arsenal is truly unmatched.

Kevin Durant was the youngest scoring champ in NBA History at 21 years old averaging 30.1 PPG, scoring more than LeBron, Kobe, Melo, Wade.KD’s offensive arsenal is truly unmatched. Kevin Durant was the youngest scoring champ in NBA History at 21 years old averaging 30.1 PPG, scoring more than LeBron, Kobe, Melo, Wade. 🔥🔥KD’s offensive arsenal is truly unmatched. https://t.co/prXTjcbije

On "Point Forward," Iguodala and Evan Turner discussed several topics, including the 2017 Golden State Warriors versus the 1996 Chicago Bulls debate. Iggy chose the Bulls but attempted to list their strengths and individual matchups.

While acknowledging Durant can drop 50 points any night, he stated that the forward might struggle against the 96 Bulls. Nonetheless, he revealed that KD has put on some weight ahead of the new season.

"Everybody's been saying that about KD, the physicality but for somehow he keep getting 40. You see KD this week? Everybody's saying that you can physical KD out of the game. I saw KD this week, KD look like, I need to text KD, I'm like you put on some muscle? I think KD's coming on with a mission next season."

Kevin Durant's future remains unclear

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets drives towards the basket against Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

No one can confidently say where Durant will play next season. So far, no team has met the Nets' asking price, meaning he could stay in Brooklyn.

Most recently, Durant has been linked to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics reportedly offered the Nets Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks. However, the Nets responded with a counteroffer. They demanded that Marcus Smart be included in the deal, coupled with more draft picks.

(via The Celtics are not inclined to do a deal for Kevin Durant in which they lose BOTH Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, per @ShamsCharania (via @TheRally The Celtics are not inclined to do a deal for Kevin Durant in which they lose BOTH Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, per @ShamsCharania.(via @TheRally) https://t.co/OxHegKBzK7

Many have thought the All-Star forward will sabotage the Nets' season if he stays with the team. Mike Miller, however, thinks otherwise. He commended Durant's work ethic and said that the Nets forward would be a professional and do his job.

@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld https://t.co/zvf4axKBOB

There is a lot of time before the start of the new season. If the Nets fail to pull off a trade, he might be stuck for at least another year.

Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract. The former NBA champ has not had much success since joining the Nets and is looking to take his services elsewhere.

