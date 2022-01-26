"I saw MJ at 6-0, I see 6 losses with LeBron" – Stephen A. Smith on why LeBron James is more comparable to Tom Brady than Michael Jordan

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to marvel fans with his play. The 37-year-old forward has shown no signs of slowing down. Although Los Angeles has struggled mightily, James has continued to be a force.

James is heading toward being known as one of the greatest superstars in professional sports. Since he entered the NBA in 2003, James has electrified fans. As he has gotten older, the topic surrounding his legacy has continued to come up in conversations. Throughout his career, James has been compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan, as the two have been generational talents with their abilities on the hardwood.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, analyst Stephen A. Smith was asked if LeBron James was more comparable to Michael Jordan or NFL legend Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both Brady and Jordan have cemented themselves as two of the greatest to ever play their sport, and LeBron seems to be right in the mix for the accolade.

Smith said he believes James compares more favorably to Brady in this situation.

" I saw MJ at 6-0, I see six losses with LeBron," Smith said.

The Debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about LeBron James comparing similarly to Tom Brady because both players have lost multiple times on the biggest stage. Brady has lost three of his 10 Super Bowls during his time in the NFL, while LeBron is 4-6 in his 10 NBA Finals appearances.

This continues to be the biggest argument basketball fans will have when comparing NBA legends Michael Jordan and James. Both are two of the biggest superstars the sport has ever seen, but Jordan's 6-0 record in the NBA Finals is something that is going to stand out for the rest of NBA history.

The debate between Jordan and LeBron is only going to get louder as James continues to stack up the records. Although Jordan has won six NBA championships, LeBron finds himself on pace to break the all-time scoring record in the NBA. That feat alone will open eyes around the basketball world, as Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since he retired in 1989.

Also Read Article Continues below

James has 36,381 career points entering Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Abdul-Jabbar's record is 38,387 points, with Karl Malone second at 36,928.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein