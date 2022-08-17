“I saw Rondo thrive for a decade without having a consistent jump shot” - NBA analyst says Ben Simmons just needs to be the best version of himself, says he’s excited to see him back on the court

While many observers have said that Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons needs to develop an outside shot to reach his potential, not everyone shares that view. On ESPN's "NBA Today," analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said Simmons needs to eliminate the outside noise:

“I saw Rondo thrive for a decade without having a consistent jump shot by just being the best version of Rajon Rondo ... and that's all a coach need to do is to walk into the locker room and say, 'I need Ben Simmons to be the best version of Ben Simmons, not who the world wants him to be.'”

Simmons, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden in February, has the potential to be a top talent. Still just 26 years old, Simmons has the tools and versatility to be a tremendous asset. He never played for the Nets last season due to a back injury.

Regardless of who his teammates might be, will Simmons be eager to remind the NBA of his ability?

Ben Simmons could bounce back with Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 season.

Although the Brooklyn Nets remain in the news for a number of reasons, the eventual debut of the recently acquired star will be fascinating for fans.

Simmons is one of the most versatile weapons in the game. With his size and playmaking ability, Simmons can be a dynamic threat. He's also one of the league's top defenders. His return to the court should be a huge boost for Brooklyn.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I ran into Ben Simmons and he said this.. I ran into Ben Simmons and he said this.. https://t.co/kLjhRu6OW4

It's been a long road back to the hardwood for Simmons, but it looks as if that time is finally about to be here.

In 2020-21 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He led the league in steals in 2019-20, when he was named All-NBA.

Simmons has been an All-Star in three of his four seasons and an All-Defensive team member twice, but he's also missed two full seasons.

A foot injury delayed the rookie season for the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft until 2017-18, when he was Rookie of the Year. He held out while demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last season but then never played in Brooklyn because of his back injury. The injury required surgery.

