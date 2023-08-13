"I saw myself in you" - Dwyane Wade gives Allen Iverson his flowers during HOF speech

Dwyane Wade became the latest entrant into the Basketball Hall of Fame - along with him were notable names like Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki.

After a stellar career that spanned over 16 years, Wade retired from the game in 2019. He spent the majority of his time in the south beach, playing 2 seasons outside his first home in the NBA.

He moved to Chicago for one season to play for his city team, and one season to the Cavaliers to play with his best friend LeBron James. He returned to Miami for one final hoorah and went out in style. His retirement coincided with Dirk's who also played his final season with the Dallas Mavericks, before hanging up his shoes to a legendary career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade gave Allen Iverson his flowers during his acceptance speech

The flash, overcome with emotion yet managing to stay focused to deliver his speech, had Iverson alongside him as the presenter. Wade spoke at length about how the ex-Philly star was the reason why Wade, was Wade in the first place.

In his enshrinement speech, Dwyane Wade had AI sitting alongside him and was carefully listening to what the Heat legend had to say. Wade spoke about his surgeries, the difficulties during the initial years of his career, and what got him through all of that.

He credited "The Answer" for all questions he was posed with in life was AI. Growing up, Wade watched and modeled his game after the Phillies star from Georgetown.

"I watched you in awe, as I saw myself in you. The way you played the game was exciting and fearless. It didn't matter who they put in front of you."

"You challenged conventional norms and became the poster child for individuality and self-expression."

Wade was one of the many kids who watched the diminutive guard navigating through defenses like they were made of water, and win scoring championships on the trot. Kids everywhere wore baggy jerseys, braided their hair, and wanted to play like him. He broke the rules of what a basketball player could be - both on the court and off it.

The confidence with which he carried himself despite all the struggles outside the court inspired many, including Dwyane Wade.

"You brought hope to those with limited resources. You showed us success and greatness were attainable."

"AI, you are a living, breathing reminder that greatness and redemption are possible."

Despite all his struggles financially, Allen Iverson now sits as a changed man, knowing that people took care of him, and did not want to see a star of his stature fail in life. Young kids he inspired are now in the Hall of Fame, thanks to him.

What is Dwyane Wade doing now?

After retiring, Wade has had a multitude of business opportunities, and in 2021, he became a minority owner in the western conference team Utah Jazz. He's been present at most of their games to show them support from the sidelines.

There were discussions while he was still a player to buy a stake in the Miami Heat, but he could not commit, according to Heat owner Micky Arison.

He has a son, Zaire, who's aspiring to be in the NBA but has had a rocky stint with Basketball so far. His wife Gabrielle Union is an outright star on her own and supports him and his business decisions as well. Dwyane Wade made a successful career out of Basketball and is now making sure he is the Allen Iverson for today's kids, as AI was to him.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)