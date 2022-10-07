"I seen these 2 big a** etonics between my motherf****g legs" – 2x NBA champion shares a stunning story of almost stabbing his teammate Hakeem Olajuwon after he slapped him at the halftime

On Fubo Sports' "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," two-time NBA champion with the Houston Rockets, Vernon Maxwell, spoke in detail about an incident which involved Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon slapping him and Maxwell retailiating with a broken piece of glass.

The incident occurred at half time during a game against the Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder). Vernon elaborated:

"That long a** walk back to the locker room from the floor at halftime, I'm mad as hell, I probably got like four-five points. I'm spitting on the floor, he's (Hakeem Olajuwon) walking behind me.

"I'm like 'Man this some bulls**t ...' and Dream said 'Man stop that s**t man, be a professional.' I said 'Dream f**k you man, I don't want hear that s**t, man, f**k you Dream.'

"He came in the locker room and I got my head down like 'I don't want to heart this s**t.' ... And then I seen these two etonic—big a** etonic—shoes stepping between my motherf****g legs, I look up and this motherf****r slapped the s**t out of me.

"I broke the glass, I picked up a big piece of glass, I'm going to chase Dream and stab the s**t out of him.

Vernon Maxwell played thirteen seasons in the NBA and spent six of them at the Houston Rockets. He won the NBA championship in 1994 and 1995 with them. Statistically, Vernon's two best seasons came with the Rockets in 1991 and 1992, when he averaged 17.1 points per game, three rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game.

Maxwell averaged 12.8/2.6/3.4 in his career.

A closer look at Hakeem Olajuwon's back-to-back NBA championship wins

Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets.

Amidst the Jordan fever that engulfed the NBA world during 1990s, Hakeem Olajuwon's two NBA championships stand out.

When MJ retired after the first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, both conferences opened up with contenders in each. The Eastern Conference boasted the likes of the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks, the Reggie Miller-led Indiana Pacers and the West were led by the Suns with MVP Charles Barkley and the Jazz with John Stockton and Karl Malone.

In 1994, the Rockets faced the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, who had had a bit of a similar run to the Boston Celtics last season (2021). The end of that run, too, was similar.

Both the 2022 Celtics and 1994 Knicks played two seven-game series to make it to the NBA Finals, and while the Warriors finished the series in six games, it took the Rockets seven games to win their first-ever title.

Another notable fact here is that the 1994 Knicks and the 2022 Celtics both beat the Nets in the first-round of the Eastern Conference. They beat the Bulls in the conference semifinals and the Pacers in the conference finals.

The Rockets faced the Trail Blazers (3-1), the Phoenix Suns (4-3) and the Utah Jazz (4-1) in the first round, WCSF and WCF, respectively.

In 1995, however, the Rockets charted a significantly tougher path. They went five games against the Jazz in the first round (the first-round back then didn't go to seven games), seven games against the Suns in the conference semifinals, and six games against the Spurs.

They made it to the finals for a second consecutive season and swept the Shaquille O'Neal-led Orlando Magic with a respectable average margin of victory of 6.5 points.

