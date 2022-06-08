“I had the thigh pads, I had the butt pad, I wore football equipment” - Shaquille O'Neal says he had to wear extra protection during his career because ‘they were playing football’ against him

Shaquille O'Neal unabashedly touts himself as the most dominant player of all time in the same vein as the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. It’s a statement that almost no one dares to question, given how Shaq overwhelmed the NBA in his prime with his size, strength and mobility.

On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former LA Lakers big man revealed a secret about his dominance in the NBA. Here’s how the Hall-of-Famer shocked his co-hosts on the podcast:

“Shaq wore thigh pads. I had the thigh pads, I had the butt pad. I wore football equipment, I needed it. My whole career I wore football stuff under my uniform 'cause they were playing football against me.”

Keith Black Trudeau @Charlottean28



The league changed the defensive rules because Shaq was making a joke out of the finals every year, and it changed the entire sport. We don’t get the NBA we have today without him. Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral True or False:



Keith Black Trudeau @Charlottean28

The league changed the defensive rules because Shaq was making a joke out of the finals every year, and it changed the entire sport. We don't get the NBA we have today without him. Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral True or False:

Shaq is the most dominant player in NBA History True or False:Shaq is the most dominant player in NBA History https://t.co/PcrPTNqcK6 He's the most influential in the last 60 years, but we don't talk about it.The league changed the defensive rules because Shaq was making a joke out of the finals every year, and it changed the entire sport. We don't get the NBA we have today without him.

Pads are a staple in football, where the game is more physical. People who play basketball rarely, if ever, use football equipment when they play. But normal hoopers also don’t get whacked with the same frequency and intensity as the former three-time NBA Finals MVP.

Shaq was so physically imposing and overwhelming that most teams would resort to different tactics to contain him. In most cases, it was still the four-time NBA champion who did the punishing in his peak years.

NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs



I’d love to hear more stories of Shaq and Kite going at it in a Magic practice (Matt Guokas mentions some early ‘90s practice battles in this clip from May 31, 1995): NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs May 31, 1995: Shaquille O’Neal runs the floor (and runs over a camera operator) during Orlando’s 108-106 win over Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.



O'Neal had 35 PTS (13-21 FG) & 13 REB as the Magic took a 3-2 series lead on the Pacers. May 31, 1995: Shaquille O'Neal runs the floor (and runs over a camera operator) during Orlando's 108-106 win over Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.O'Neal had 35 PTS (13-21 FG) & 13 REB as the Magic took a 3-2 series lead on the Pacers.https://t.co/gGrlY9gsrV And on the next Orlando possession: Indiana's Greg Kite with an incredibly blatant version of "Hack-a-Shaq."I'd love to hear more stories of Shaq and Kite going at it in a Magic practice (Matt Guokas mentions some early '90s practice battles in this clip from May 31, 1995):

However, there have also been countless instances when Shaquille O'Neal was on the receiving end of brutal hits. He had to endure some of the most crippling fouls that basketball players have ever inflicted. Despite the vicious hits, more often than not, he managed to play through it.

That being said, it’s almost unimaginable to think about how the most dominant NBA player of all time would wear pads in basketball games. Suddenly, looking at the highlights of people bouncing off of him may feel intriguing and different.

It’s fair to say that some basketball fans will be questioning how much of an advantage the over 300 pound behemoth gained from wearing pads.

Padding or not, Shaquille O'Neal is unquestionably one of the greatest NBA players of all time

Nobody dominated their opponents like Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain did.

Whatever advantage Shaquille O'Neal may have had with the pads, it shouldn’t diminish anything he accomplished in his career. The most dominant tag that he grudgingly shares with Wilt Chamberlain shouldn’t be dismissed for using football equipment for protection.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Shaquille O'Neal: "If I know my father, he's up there with Wilt (Chamberlain) right now, arguing that his son is the most dominant center." Shaquille O'Neal: "If I know my father, he's up there with Wilt (Chamberlain) right now, arguing that his son is the most dominant center."

Without the extra layer of protection, Shaq would still have used his physical gifts and skills to dominate the NBA. Besides, he wasn't tackled or whacked on every play like a football player.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000 Finals:



43 PTS - 19 REB - 3 BLK - 68% FG

40 PTS - 24 REB - 3 BLK - 61% FG

33 PTS - 13 REB - 2 BLK - 63% FG

36 PTS - 21 REB - 2 BLK - 52% FG

35 PTS - 11 REB - 2 BLK - 63% FG

41 PTS - 12 REB - 4 BLK - 59% FG



Most dominant player ever. Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000 Finals:43 PTS - 19 REB - 3 BLK - 68% FG40 PTS - 24 REB - 3 BLK - 61% FG33 PTS - 13 REB - 2 BLK - 63% FG36 PTS - 21 REB - 2 BLK - 52% FG35 PTS - 11 REB - 2 BLK - 63% FG41 PTS - 12 REB - 4 BLK - 59% FGMost dominant player ever. https://t.co/RxNqpDqgkk

Because O’Neal was so physically dominant, the referees would also be more lenient on defenders when calling fouls. Opponents got away with so much grabbing, hitting and bodying due to O’Neal’s stature.

The pads served their purpose when the hits got more vicious than what the rule book allowed.

