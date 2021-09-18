"I think he changed the game" - Andre Iguodala credits Stephen Curry for encouraging players to have more fun on the court

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala, while appearing on The Breakfast Club, could not help but praise and acknowledge the way Stephen Curry has changed the league.

In the the episode hosted on September 17, Iguodala shed light on another aspect of Curry's game that has changed the league and the 2015 Finals MVP believes the impact is a positive one.

Andre Iguodala credits Stephen Curry for encouraging players to have more fun on the court

Stephen Curry is believed by many to be the greatest shooter of all-time, and the 2-time MVP shares a priceless past with Iguodala. The two won three championships together and Iggy is back with the Golden State Warriors after a two-season stint with the Miami Heat.

In his conversation with the podcast hosts, Andre Iguodala's insight on Chef Curry's less talked about impact on the game was one of the major highlights of the episode.

"But when Steph Curry came through, he started laughing, he started shimmying and he's shooting half-court. Now you’re seeing this trickle-down effect, you see Trae Young, you see Dame Lillard, you see Luka Doncic. These dudes are shooting step-backs from half-court and everybody goes crazy. Kind of like, you can have joy now, you can laugh and you can play. That’s like a real generational effect that comes from one dude and it's something special. Like I said, you got to give people their flowers while they're here. He revolutionized the game," he said.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry celebrates after making a 3-pointer against the Lakers bit.ly/1En1eGy http://t.co/akFx4q7l7v Steph Curry celebrates after making a 3-pointer against the Lakers bit.ly/1En1eGy http://t.co/akFx4q7l7v

Andre Iguodala's statements were meant to be a contrast to how the league perceived players that were visibly enjoying the game.

"you were looked at as soft if you had too much fun playing basketball. People like Charles Barkley, Anthony Mason with the Knicks, Charles Oakley were looked at highly. It was a weakness if you smiling on the court. You had to be mean, like Pat Riley style basketball with New York," said Andre Iguodala.

Andre Iguodala (left) celebrates with Stephen Curry (right)

Iggy's comments are not irrational or exaggerated. His observation of Stephen Curry being a torch-bearer of a more relaxed and less enimosity-fuelled game-play is an absolute truth. Signature celebrations have become not only a key element of NBA 2K but the league itself.

William E. Ketchum III @WEKetchum NBA 2K needs to add the layup celebration that players on the bench do when players make a layup in the game. NBA 2K needs to add the layup celebration that players on the bench do when players make a layup in the game. https://t.co/xphkCKMLdC

Players like Ja Morant, Trae Young and Luka Doncic are players that carry the Golden State Warriors superstar's way of the game forward. Andre Iguodala is right in claiming that Steph Curry has changed basketball as we know it.

