‘I think they are gonna be a top 4 seed now”- Former NBA champion believes Timberwolves are better stacked with Rudy Gobert, demands better decision making as a team and solid defense from Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves made headlines this offseason with their acquisition of star big man Rudy Gobert. Fans around the world are wondering how big of an addition Gobert can be for Minnesota in the Western Conference.

Throughout his career with the Utah Jazz, Gobert has made a reputation for himself as one of the top defensive centers in the league. Minnesota hope that Gobert can slide in alongside Karl-Anthony Towns to give them a dangerous duo down low. The Timberwolves continued to impress last year and look to be a team that is rapidly on the rise throughout the NBA.

With young wing Anthony Edwards blossoming into a superstar, it's clear that the Timberwolves have something special cooking. Former Boston Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe the Wolves are one of the top teams right now.

Speaking recently on KG Certified, Pierce and Garnett went on to talk about how they think Gobert can make the Wolves a tougher team. Pierce specifically went on to point out that the addition of Gobert will have a huge impact on the defense. He said:

"I think they are gonna be a top 4 seed now...Rudy Gobert going to shore up their defense now...they couldn't defend."

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves look to make noise in the Western Conference

Can Rudy Gobert being the missing piece for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

There's no denying that the buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves has already started to pick up this offseason. Last season, they proved their mettle as a team on the rise. The Wolves have backed that up with a bumper acquisition in the offseason. It's clear that the team has higher aspirations than just making it to the NBA Playoffs.

With Gobert's acquisition, it's clear that Minnesota is hoping for him and Karl-Anthony Towns to stay on the court together for extended minutes. With Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell manning the backcourt, Minnesota have formidable talent.

In his last season with the Utah Jazz, Gobert went on to post averages of 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 71.3% from the field. Minnesota was a team that was clearly missing a presence in the interior, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Now that Gobert is in the mix, the T'Wolves will look to hit the ground running in a competitive Western Conference.

