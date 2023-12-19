"I don't think it means anything": Kawhi Leonard keeps Clippers' focus grounded despite 8-game streak

The LA Clippers are on an eight-game winning streak. Their latest victory was a commanding 151-127 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 18, 2023.

James Harden was instrumental in this victory, scoring 35 points, with 21 coming in the fourth quarter and contributing nine assists. This win streak is the longest active in the league, showcasing the team's strong performance and momentum.

Kawhi Leonard was asked about the Clippers' eight-game winning streak.

"It's good, but I don't think it means anything until we get to the end of the season," Leonard said. "We're trying to be the last team standing. But it's good to be on this streak."

The game against the Pacers saw outstanding performances from key players such as Kawhi Leonard, who scored 28 points, and Paul George, who added 27 points against his former team.

The Clippers capitalized on the Pacers' defense, matching their season-high point total for a half with 77 in the first half, ultimately achieving their season's highest-scoring game.

LA Clippers' championship aspirations soar with James Harden's arrival

The acquisition of James Harden has significantly boosted the LA Clippers' championship aspirations. Harden's addition to the team has been seen as a move to elevate the Clippers' main stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

His presence allows Leonard and George to move off the ball and reduces their offensive responsibilities, potentially making the team more dynamic and versatile. However, the success of the Clippers will depend on how well the four-star players, including Harden, can share the ball, develop chemistry and stay healthy.

The Clippers' success will ultimately be determined by their ability to make the talent of their star players work together on the court and their capacity to stay healthy throughout the season.

While the addition of Harden has the potential to make the Clippers a formidable force in the league, it also represents a "win-now" experiment for the team, with the pressure to deliver results in the immediate future.