"I don't think he needs a jump shot" - Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter gives a bold opinion regarding Ben Simmons, believes his current skillset is enough for him to make an impact

Several former players, analysts and critics have advised Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Ben Simmons to add a jump shot to his skillset. They believe Simmons can become unstoppable if he learns to shoot the ball away from the basket.

However, his teammate Seth Curry thinks that the Australian guard's current skillset to push the ball, rebound, defend and attack the rim makes him a difficult player to stop. Here's what the sharpshooting guard told The Australian regarding this (via Hoops Wire):

“I don’t think he needs a jump shot. He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. “When you’ve got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself.’’

Ben Simmons is 3x All-Star and has earned an All-NBA selection and two first-team All-Defensive nominations thus far. Over the last year, he has been under heavy criticism for his dismal shooting numbers from free-throw range during the 2021 playoffs.

However, he possesses every skill in the book apart from being an efficient shooter, which cannot be undervalued by the Brooklyn Nets or the 29 other teams in the league. The Nets have shooting threats like Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Patty Mills, Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren on their team.

If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leave, Ben Simmons will be free to play the game according to his style, which could see him return to being an All-Star next year.

Brooklyn Nets to keep Ben Simmons regardless of whether Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leave

The Brooklyn Nets face an unpredictable offseason ahead of them. They have the pieces to contend for a title with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as their superstars.

However, both of them could leave the team. Durant has reportedly handed a request to get traded, while the Nets are likely to trade Irving if his co-star departs.

Regardless of what happens with Durant and Irving, the Nets are planning to keep Ben Simmons, as per Hoops Wire's Sam Amico. The insider hinted that the Nets are already facing difficulties finding a trade partner for Durant while they are in talks with the Lakers for Irving.

Simmons' market value is also at an all-time low, so Brooklyn may not receive anything of value in return for his contract.

Keeping Simmons is an ideal option for Brooklyn. He could slot into the point guard position if Irving leaves. He has the ideal squad around him stacked with shooters, and the Nets can easily continue to be a playoff-caliber team.

