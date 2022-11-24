Patrick Beverley was involved in an altercation during the LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns matchup on Tuesday night. NBA analyst Jay Williams believes the three-time All-Defensive guard deserves stricter punishment.

Beverley is known to always have his teammates' back, but on occasion, it gets out of hand. The same was the case against the Suns as 'Pat Bev' shoved Deandre Ayton for standing over his teammate Austin Reaves.

Ayton stood over Reaves after he was hard-fouled by Devin Booker. Beverley took exception to that and came running to "protect his teammate."

Watch the altercation below:

Although Beverley was ejected from the game, Williams believes that is not enough punishment. On Get Up, he called on the NBA to suspend the Lakers guard:

"I get he's always gonna protect his teammates, but I agree with what Devin Booker said. I'm so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. Push people in their chests."

Williams went on to reference a similar situation with Beverley pushing Chris Paul from behind during the 2021 Western Conference finals:

"I think Patrick Beverley should be suspended for something like this. I don't think there's any room for somebody pushing somebody from the blindside."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"I'm so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. ... I don't think there's ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side." @RealJayWilliams thinks Pat Bev should be suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton."I'm so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. ... I don't think there's ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side." .@RealJayWilliams thinks Pat Bev should be suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton."I'm so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. ... I don't think there's ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side." https://t.co/lDJuLEKidb

Meanwhile, the Lakers recorded their 11th loss of the season after losing 115-105 to the Suns. They occupy the 14th position in the Western Conference standings, just ahead of the Houston Rockets.

You might also like: “I’m 1000% with Pat Bev…I wish he could have shoved him harder” – NBA analyst backs Patrick Beverley shoving Suns player

How impactful has Patrick Beverley been since joining the LA Lakers

Deandre Ayton falls over Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers after being pushed by Patrick Beverley

The Lakers went after Beverley during the offseason to beef up their defense. While he is not considered an elite three-point shooter, the Lakers were content with his skillset.

Beverley has not been a significant contributor for the Lakers offensively. Regardless, the Lakers are pleased with his performances so far.

Head coach Darvin Ham has preached defense since joining the team, which is perhaps why Beverley has kept his spot in the starting lineup.

Coming into the season, there were concerns about who would be the starting guard. There were rumors of Beverley and Russell Westbrook being the primary backcourt duo, but it did not play out like that.

The Lakers are ranked 9th in defensive rating, thanks to Patrick Beverley's help. He has also been spotted several times teaching the younger players.

LeBron James remains unavailable for the Lakers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The Lakers started the season slowly, winning just two of their first 10 games even with LeBron James on the floor. However, they have picked things up and started to put together a string of victories.

James is out due to a leg injury now, but the Lakers have managed well in his absence. In their last five games without LBJ, they have a 3-2 win-loss record.

Although James is recovering, there is no official timeline for his return. Three-point shooting was the Lakers' major problem earlier in the season, but they are slowly starting to find their range. With their improved shooting and James' quick (hopefully) return, the Lakers have a decent chance of making the playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that Anthony Davis has been an absolute delight to watch in recent games. He has also said that James' return will not affect his role.

Poll : 0 votes