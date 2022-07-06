“I think people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations” - NBA Insider says the Toronto Raptors present the least complicated deal for Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors finished fifth in the Eastern Conference this season. Although the Philadelphia 76ers eliminated them in the first round, the team from the North showed great potential.

Since winning the championship in 2019, the team has lost key players. Kawhi Leonard now plays for the Clippers while Kyle Lowry plays in Miami. However, the Raptors seem to be recovering and building towards title contention. The Raptors' interest in acquiring Kevin Durant may indicate that they feel they are one player away.

Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week. Multiple teams have been rumored to be in the mix to acquire the two-time champion.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Raptors were a team interested in acquiring Kevin Durant. Wojnarowski spoke about how Toronto could surprise many other teams and land the superstar.

"The Toronto Raptors. That's the most seamless trade for Brooklyn. They can do a one on one trade with the Raptors. The assets are there, the ability, I think quality enough players, draft picks, and contracts that match up.

"I think ultimately that's the least complicated deal, and I think people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations." said Woj on NBA Today.

Kevin Durant's reported preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. However, a deal with either franchise could be too complicated. The Brooklyn Nets have also clarified that they would expect a significant return for Durant.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



They will not move KD until "the price is met" The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShow They will not move KD until "the price is met" The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShowThey will not move KD until "the price is met" https://t.co/6xsxUEEFNa

As reported by Wojnarowski, the Raptors have all the resources needed to pull off a trade. Toronto has many talented youngsters with All-NBA potential. If Durant joins the team, they could become serious contenders in the East.

There is no confirmation if the Toronto Raptors are willing to let go of their young core. However, if they bring in a superstar like Durant, the team will likely need to part with some young players with high upsides.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Via Woj Toronto Raptors are ‘lurking’ in the Kevin Durant sweepstakesVia Woj Toronto Raptors are ‘lurking’ in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes 👀Via Woj https://t.co/WzezvqsqKV

How good can Kevin Durant be with the Toronto Raptors?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Toronto Raptors are an exciting team with a stellar fanbase. Getting a player like Kevin Durant will certainly excite Toronto. He already has a stacked resume, but winning another championship would add to it.

Sid Seixeiro @Sid_Seixeiro Here’s a completely random video of Kevin Durant saying amazing things about the Toronto Raptors… Here’s a completely random video of Kevin Durant saying amazing things about the Toronto Raptors… https://t.co/cWTANIybHF

Durant can fit into any playing system. His ability to score from anywhere on the court makes him one of the most dangerous offensive players.

The Raptors have a scintillating point guard in Fred VanVleet, who is coming off his first All-Star appearance. He could certainly be KD's wingman.

Amit Mann @Amit_Mann Kevin Durant marvelling at Scottie Barnes’ potential in November hits differently now



Kevin Durant marvelling at Scottie Barnes’ potential in November hits differently now https://t.co/qLPmKuCWcT

The Raptors might not trade for Kevin Durant. However, they will work to acquire Durant because it could make them championship contenders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far