"I don't think we thought it would be this year"- Donovan Mitchell spells out the real situation before getting traded from Utah Jazz, says he has always loved to be in New York

With Donovan Mitchell in the fold, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to build off last season's 22-win improvement this season. After blossoming into one of the NBA's top stars with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell was dealt to the Cavaliers this offseason in a shocking blockbuster trade.

After a successful tenure with the Jazz, it was clear that the organization felt it had reached the peak of success with the current roster. The dominoes started to fall when the Jazz traded fellow star Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, many pointed to Mitchell as the next potential piece on the move.

After Mitchell was connected to the New York Knicks in trade speculation, the Cleveland Cavaliers were aggressive in acquiring the guard. Mitchell joins a talented Cleveland team that is trending in the right direction.

When asked whether he felt Utah was heading in another direction, Mitchell recently told the media:

"I don't think we thought it would be this year. I think we thought we had more time. ... I think, as a group, you know, it can wear on you, but I don't think it got to a point where we like, 'Alright, this is the last run.'"

Donovan Mitchell on why he was surprised the Jazz decided to break up the core.



Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers look to hit the ground running in 2022-23

It's become an exciting new era of basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans. With the addition of Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland has one of the most exciting young backcourts in Mitchell and rising star Darius Garland.

Cleveland was one of the most pleasant surprises around the league last year as they blossomed into one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. If not for a string of injuries down the final stretch of the season, the Cavaliers could have found themselves with home-court advantage in the playoffs.

With Mitchell in the mix, Cleveland will look to continue to grow around their roster of impressive pieces. Those include last year's impressive rookie Evan Mobley, as well as defensive anchor Jarrett Allen.

It was a shocking offseason, with a talented individual like Mitchell finding himself on the move to another franchise. Mitchell has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons.

For now, it looks as if the talented guard has the chance to really take off with his new team, especially playing alongside a talented ball handler like Darius Garland.

