“I think Victor showed you yesterday that this is just a rare unicorn”- NBA analyst highlights the conversation between the two young G-league stars, says both drafts have bright futures in NBA

The NBA community is excited about two prospects in the 2023 draft. A rivalry is already brewing between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson as they strive to prove why they should be the No. 1 pick.

NBA analyst Marc Spears has revealed Henderson's response to a comment Wembanyama made.

Wembanyama, a French national, has had an exceptional campaign in the G-League. His ability to handle the ball and elite jump shot despite being 7'2 has been lauded by every basketball fan.

There is some pride that Wembanyama has shown, which NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will undoubtedly appreciate. According to Tim Reynolds, the Frenchman commended No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson but also claimed his superiority.

"He's a really great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot."

Spears highlighted Henderson's response to the quote. He said that the young guard did not appreciate it and was willing to settle it on the court.

"He heard about the quote hours later at this event, right before he was supposed to exchange signed jerseys with Victor. ... He was not happy about this. He walked up, didn't shake his hand, didn't even look his way. They swapped jerseys and he just went and sat back down.

"He said that quote didn't really bother him, but I could tell that he was incised by it. And he also said, 'Hey, I still have confidence that I can be the No. 1 pick in this draft. I think Victor showed you yesterday that this is just a rare unicorn, I wouldn't take slight to this.'

"Just the fact that this kid has this kind of fire, was that upset about it and wanted to put up a show himself, which he did. If this is your No. 2 pick, what a great consolation that is."

The 2023 draft is still months away but both players have got off to great starts. They have one year to further prove themselves, but if they keep playing like this, the top two spots will be a no-contest.

NBA players have reacted to Victor Wembanyama's dominance

NBA players have commended Wembanyama over the past few days. His skill level has impressed several elite-level talents, including LeBron James.

James had high praise for the youngster, saying he is more than a unicorn.

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, but he's more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as grateful as he is on the floor. ... He's for sure a generational talent."

Kevin Durant has also spoken highly of the 18-year-old and talked about how the league has evolved over the years.

"The evolutionary game has taken us this far, where we got 7'5 dudes who'd be able to do everything on the court. ... The league is really in trouble when he comes in. I wanna see how he plays. Everybody really excited for his arrival."

It will be exciting to see how Wembanyama squares up against players in the NBA. His height will give him a great advantage but the physicality of the league might pose a challenge.

