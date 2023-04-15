"I thought she was really cold this morning" - Doc Rivers has jokes on facing son-in law Seth Curry in playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers joked about facing his son-in-law Seth Curry during the playoffs.

The 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, a team Seth Curry has played an important role for, off the bench. The 76ers are the clear favorites to win the series with Joel Embiid one of the favorites for the NBA MVP title. James Harden is also fit and will be starting the game.

Seth Curry started just seven regular-season games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 assists. He is married to Doc Rivers’ 34-year old daughter, Callie Rivers, who is an internet personality. Speaking at the press conference before the first match, Doc Rivers claimed that his daughter had been “cold” to her in anticipation of the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s awkward, it always is. … I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold this morning, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs



(via "It’s awkward, it always is… I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold this morning, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.”Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs(via @erikslater_ "It’s awkward, it always is… I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold this morning, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.”Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs 😅(via @erikslater_ ) https://t.co/prqeuqlrNg

Doc Rivers confident that Philadelphia 76ers can win the NBA title

With Joel Embiid and James Harden being surrounded by a talented supporting cast, the third seed 76ers are one of the major title contenders. The Philadelphia 76ers have been a consistent playoff contenders for the past few years, but have not made it past the second round since 2001. However, Doc Rivers believes that this could be the year that they break that streak.

Rivers claimed that it might be the right time for Embiid and the 76ers to land a title:

“It may be the right time too. For teams to win, it has to be the right time for all the players and everybody to wanna give up themselves and give themselves to the team. So it may be the right time for this group.”

Rivers previously won the 2008 NBA title with the Boston Celtics, but failed to land a championship during his time with the LA Clippers. However, speaking about his current team, Rivers claimed that it reminded him more of the Boston Celtics, which included the likes of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen:

“This team is deeper, this team reminds me a lot of Boston. We’ve added some late pieces to our team like the Boston team. We get along.”

It won't be too long before fans find out whether Dov Rivers is right.

Poll : 0 votes