“I told him, you got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan” - Patrick Beverley believes Anthony Edwards can be a really special NBA player

Anthony Edwards is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now. Athletic, powerful, great shooting stroke and the ability to read a defense on the fly. The world is at his feet.

Part of the role of veterans around that type of talent is to ensure the younger player stays grounded. They make sure he doesn't buy into the hype, fall into the wrong crowd or get sucked into the pitfalls of fame.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) are fortunate to have two potential franchise cornerstones in shooting guard Edwards and center Karl-Anthony Towns. Both have the required skill level to be among the best players in their position.

Patrick Beverley has been around the NBA for a long time. He'll be entering his 11th season next season. Plus, he's played two years overseas and two seasons with college basketball powerhouse Arkansas. He's used to sharing the court with elite players. However, there are levels. While every player in the league is skilled, not all of them are elite or potential superstars.

On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Beverley talked about what he's seen from the second-year wing.

"I told him, man, I told him, you've got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan," Beverley said. "Brother, you really do. The kid doesn't indulge in anything negative. And – you know what I mean – off the court he doesn't indulge in anything negative, just all positivity. All video games

"I mean, his talent level and skill level, it's crazy, man. He has a chance to be really, really, really special in this league.

"The boy could pick up a club and be one of the best tennis players there is. I mean he was destined for greatness regardless. He's one of those types of people. Anything he touched and put his energy to would turn to gold. Anything. ... He's gifted, and you don't see that in a lot of people.

"So for me to be here with him and kind of nurture him through this whole NBA process, and how to take care of your body. Everything happens for a reason. I'm telling you, he's going to be a stud."

Edwards has been sensational

Edwards has been sensational this season, averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 54.8% true shooting. It shouldn't be long before the Atlanta native is repping the Timberwolves in All-Star games and probably the dunk contest, too.

When it comes to under-25 talent, Edwards is clearly among the top. While Michael Jordan comparisons are probably a little far off the mark, he should have a long and successful NBA career ahead of him.

The next step in Edwards' development will come when he gets to taste postseason basketball. One has to experience that in order to prepare for it. With the Timberwolves sitting seventh in the Western Conference, that next developmental step might start taking place in a matter of weeks.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein