"I told Karl-Anthony Towns when they got Pat Bev that he's gonna change a lot of stuff" - Paul George opens up on Minnesota Timberwolves' progress and change in culture

Paul George heaped praise on former teammate Patrick Beverley for the impact he has had on his new team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T'Wolves have a golden opportunity to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years. They are seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 46-35 record.

Beverley has been vital to their remarkable season thus far, helping them play to their potential. Beverley will be leading the charge for his side against his former team, the LA Clippers, in the seventh-eighth seed play-in tournament game. Speaking about the matchup, George gave Beverley and the T'Wolves their flowers for their success in this campaign, saying (via Tomer Azarly):

"I definitely see a team that is confident. I see a team that has believed and they play with heart. I told Karl-Anthony Towns when they got Pat Bev that he's gonna change a lot of stuff, whether it was good or bad. He was gonna make an impact."

Patrick Beverley has always been a vocal leader in the locker room, and Paul George knows that better than anyone because of the time they spent together as teammates with the LA Clippers for two seasons.

Beverley helped build a culture within the Clippers organization, and he has been doing the same with the young Minnesota squad.

"Wolves have to stop the Clippers" - Paul George says play-in tournament game isn't about individual matchup with Patrick Beverley

Paul George has played down one of the key talking points of the LA Clippers-Minnesota Timberwolves play-in game surrounding Patrick Beverley. Beverley and the Clippers organization, including the players, have maintained a great relationship with each other, despite his trade to the T'Wolves last offseason.

With Beverley's first important game for his new team coming against the Clippers. it was bound to be one of the biggest stories of the Western Conference play-in tournament. Paul George still views it as a game that needs to be looked at from the two teams' perspectives only, saying (via Tomer Azarly):

"I'm not going through Pat. We're going through the T-Wolves. it's not a Paul George vs. Patrick Beverley matchup. This isn't a Pat Bev vs. Clippers matchup. We gotta go through the Timberwolves and the Wolves have to stop the Clippers."

Both teams have fought extremely hard during the regular season to be where they are at this point. The Minnesota Timberwolves had a big chip on their shoulders to prove they were a playoff contender, while the LA Clippers had to battle without their two All-Stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, for most of the year.

The two teams squaring off in the play-in tournament game is fitting for viewers as this will be an enticing game to look forward to.

