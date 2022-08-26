"I used to hate Patrick Beverley when he played against my Lakers lol, but now I love him" - Magic Johnson believes Laker Nation will love the latest acquisition, says he can take them to the playoffs

Magic Johnson has weighed in on the LA Lakers' recent addition. The Lakers landed guard Patrick Beverley, sending Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz, on Thursday.

The former Lakers president of basketball operations took to his Twitter page to react to the trade. He said that he used to hate the pesky guard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, every time he played against the Lakers. However, that feeling turned to love when the 34-year old became a Laker.

"I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!" Johnson tweeted.

In another tweet, Johnson expressed his excitement for the signing. Johnson stated that the 10-year veteran is guaranteed to bring his A-game to every game.

"I love the pick up of Patrick Beverly!" Johnson tweeted. "With his defense, grit, toughness, and basketball IQ, Laker Nation will love him. He brings it every single night!"

Patrick Beverley's career in the NBA before joining Magic Johnson's LA Lakers

Magic Johnson commends the LA Lakers front office for trading for Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley was drafted by the LA Lakers as a second-round pick in 2009 draft. His draft rights, however, were sold off to the Miami Heat, but he was later cut from the franchise's during the final team cuts.

After two seasons on the international league scene in Greece and Russia, Beverley returned to the NBA with a multi-year agreement with the Houston Rockets. After five seasons in Houston, Johnson was traded to the LA Clippers, where he spent four seasons.

In his final season with the Clippers, he made the biggest stride with the franchise by reaching the Western Conference finals. They were, however, defeated by the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Beverley spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade.

The Jazz traded the guard to the Lakers in exchange for 21-year old Talen Horton-Tucker. The trade will see Beverley add depth to the Lakers bench and possibly finish his career with the franchise. As Magic Johnson said in his tweets, his defensive prowess and basketball IQ will be a good addition.

Beverley, who played at Arkansas, made the All-Defensive team in 2013-14, 2016-17 (first team) and 2019-20.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein