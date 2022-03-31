"I’ve become very frustrated with the excuse-making around James Harden" - Mike Greenberg says he’s rooting against James Harden, says he doesn’t want to hear about his hamstring injury

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has been having trouble creating buckets this season, as compared to his previous seasons. He has had multiple poor shooting nights, finding it difficult to get into a rhythm. The skills he previously displayed with the ball are lacking, and getting past defenders with the ease he used to is very rare.

The trade that brought Harden to Philadelphia last month was done with the intent of bolstering the franchise’s chances in the playoffs. However, in a number of big games so far, Harden has just not shown up. He has managed to earn trips to the free-throw line with consistency, but the field-goal conversion has been low.

In the latest episode of “NBA on ESPN,”,Mike Greenberg shared why he felt Harden would end up costing the 76ers:

“He quits on Houston. Gets himself what he wants, gets to Brooklyn. Quits on Brooklyn. Gets himself what he wants, goes to Philly. He’s completely out of shape, still. And is going to cost the Sixers whatever it is they might win. And is still going to get a $250 million contract extension from Philly.

“I cannot possibly root against anyone more than I’m rooting against him.”

When Harden missed a game against the Miami Heat recently, Doc Rivers spoke about his hamstring issues, possibly indicating why the guard is not as explosive. Harden being out of shape is a problem that has lingered for the entire season and could be detrimental to the team’s title hopes, if not managed.

Greenberg then talked about Harden’s struggles being rooted in his lack of conditioning:

“I’ve become very frustrated with the excuse-making around James Harden. Which is to say, I don’t wanna hear about a hamstring injury he had last July. I don’t wanna hear about how he’s logged a lot of minutes. LeBron James has logged more minutes than anyone that ever played the sport.

“James Harden, at the age of 32, which in the current NBA is not old at all. In sports today, 32, you’re still very much in your prime. And the reason he doesn’t look like he is anymore, is because he is not in the level of shape that the other NBA stars are in.”

Will the 76ers be able to overcome James Harden’s big-game struggles?

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) are fourth in the East, with a relatively easy schedule for the rest of the season. James Harden could use these games to get into rhythm for the playoffs, with the team possibly climbing to a higher seed.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden vs the Suns:



14 PTS

2-11 FG

0-6 from two

8-8 FT James Harden vs the Suns:14 PTS2-11 FG0-6 from two8-8 FT https://t.co/mxqaJn1iUs

With the Eastern Conference having one of their most competitive seasons, no opponent will be easy to face over a seven-game series. Joel Embiid will look to perform at a high level, the way he has throughout the season, but the team’s system has changed a bit.

The 76ers gave up a lot of depth when Seth Curry and Andre Drummond were traded to the Nets for Harden. That gap is now filled by youngsters who are not as reliable. In a situation like this, Harden having a poor shooting night could be costly for Embiid and the 76ers, as the margin of error in the playoffs is much lower.

