“I’ve built somewhat of a relationship seeing these guys throughout my years… I feel better talking trash to the younger guys now” - Kevin Durant says he channels his trash talk through coaches

Kevin Durant recently shared his philosophy for trash-talking on the court in a conversation with famous television personality David Letterman. Durant said he directs most of his trash talk to coaches and players on the bench, rather than his opponents on the floor.

David Letterman's new venture on Netflix, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," is one a huge after his retirement from late night TV. He has interviewed the likes of Barack Obama, Lewis Hamilton, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Shah Rukh Khan, Malala Yousafzai and several other superstar personalities.

As the name suggests, he has interviewed very famous people. The latest guest on the show was Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. On the show, Letterman asked Durant for his take on trash-talking practice during games, and KD responded by saying:

"First of all, I don't talk unless anybody's talking to me. And I try to channel all my trash talk to the coaches. And the guys on the bench because they're going to be relaying these messages back to the guys on the court.

"Yeah, I'm at the point now, I'm 15 years in the league, so now some of these coaches, they were young assistant coaches when I was young, so I've built somewhat of a relationship, seeing these guys throughout my years. So now they head coaches, so I feel a little better talking trash to the young guys now."

Letterman asked Durant what he would say to the coaches and players on the bench. Durant mentioned he would play mind-games by slandering the defender assigned to him. He gave examples like "This guy, you might have to switch this matchup" or "He's too small."

Durant is practically unguardable on the court if gets going. He is a 7-foot demigod who can shoot from anywhere on the floor. Hence, if Kevin Durant is trash-talking, he will most likely back it up.

The Slim Reaper is just the second athlete to make an appearance on Letterman's Netflix special after F1 superstar race Lewis Hamilton.

Kevin Durant explains why he invested in the marijuana industry

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up during the 2022 NBA playoffs

Kevin Durant has been an avid user of marijuana for a while now. He was first spotted with the substance during his Oklahoma City Thunder days and has been associated with the plant ever since. The cannabis industry has exploded in the United States with 19 states officially decriminalizing it and allowing it for recreational use.

The NBA still views it as a banned substance, but that hasn't stopped Durant from being associated with the industry. He partnered with "Weedmaps", a tech company/website. It is a platform "where medical marijuana patients can connect with other patients in their area, to freely discuss and review local cannabis co-operatives and dispensaries."

Durant spoke about it during the David Letterman interview, wherein he confessed that he was intoxicated at the time. He said:

"We partnered with Weedmaps. We partner with them on content and trying to figure out ways to change the narrative around athletes and marijuana...To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit. Settles you down. It's like having a glass of wine."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will look to bounce back next season as title favorites. They were favored to come out of the East even during their chaotic season this year but are now expected to be much better next season.

The Nets are hoping to re-sign Kyrie Irving. They will have pieces like Seth Curry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Joe Harris around their stars.

