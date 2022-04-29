“I’ve been seeing the banter of clowns talk about, ‘Oh, Steph Curry doesn’t show up in big games and blah blah’” - Draymond Green believes Curry was absolutely incredible vs the Nuggets in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals after an intriguing five-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Draymond Green then commended Steph Curry's contributions in Thursday's 102-98 win in Game 5.

The Warriors did a lot of experimenting in the series, favoring their small-ball lineup and bringing in Steph from the bench. It all worked out great for them as they closed out the series 4-1 at Chase Center.

After the series-clinching game, Green went home to record an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." As he recapped the series, he said this about Curry:

"Steph Curry was absolutely incredible. Took over the second half, got every matchup he wanted. And you know what I loved the most is? He got the 3 going, but then he said forget the 3, I'm gonna go to the hole every single time, and he started getting to the cup.

"And that put the game away. I mean, it was absolutely incredible. I've been seeing the banter of clowns talking about, 'Oh, Steph Curry doesn't show up in big games and blah blah blah.' Like, shut up! That don't even make sense.

"Nonetheless, No. 30 went into the lineup, and he carried us home, and it was absolutely incredible."

Steph's fourth-quarter performance was incredible, as he took it upon himself to close out the game. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, finishing the game with 30 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Great start for Steph and the Dubs Stephen Curry in his first playoff series since the 2019 NBA Finals 28.0 PPG / 5.4 APG / 3.4 APG50.0 FG% / 40.4 3PT% / 78.3 FT%64.6 TS% / 60.3 eFG%Great start for Steph and the Dubs Stephen Curry in his first playoff series since the 2019 NBA Finals:28.0 PPG / 5.4 APG / 3.4 APG 50.0 FG% / 40.4 3PT% / 78.3 FT%64.6 TS% / 60.3 eFG% Great start for Steph and the Dubs🔥 https://t.co/WNjdLgXxEG

However, Gary Payton II also deserves high praise as he knocked down two crucial 3-pointers late in the game.

The Warriors are the first team to qualify for the semifinals in the Western Conference, and they will play against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Memphis Grizzlies. Although both teams have a pool of exciting young players, experience might give the Warriors an advantage in either matchup.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019

(R-L) Steph Curry (30), Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors dominated the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three championships in that period. But they then completely missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Kevin Durant got injured in the 2019 Finals and left the team during the offseason. Klay Thompson also picked up an Achilles tendon injury in that series and only returned in January 2022.

The 2019-20 season was the team's darkest moment, as they also lost Steph Curry (hand) after the first four games.

Fortunately for them, things are starting to fall into place, and the team is looking like championship contenders again. The Splash Brothers have been reunited, and several new pieces have done a terrific job fitting into Warriors basketball.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein