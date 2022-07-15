“I’ve seen LeBron James drag teams to the NBA Finals that had no business at all being in the NBA Finals” - Jay Williams says he’s not ready to rank Steph Curry above LeBron, says LeBron is just different

Former NBA player Jay Williams still ranks LeBron James above Steph Curry among the all-time greats because of James' ability to carry teams. Williams cited the number of times James has been to the Finals with teams that had "no business" being there.

“I’ve seen LeBron James drag teams to the NBA Finals that had no business at all being in the NBA Finals,” Williams said on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max."

After Curry won his fourth championship and continues to revolutionize the sport, the show explored Curry being considered the second-best player in NBA history.

LeBron James still ranked above Steph Curry for analyst

Upon Klay Thompson’s return in January, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were out to send a message. They executed well and got across what they planned: The “Splash Brothers” returned to the championship .

But analyst Jay Williams is not ready to rank Steph second all-time yet. Regardless of his four championships, his team has had a solid foundation for each showing.

The Warriors drafted Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, and not a single one ever left. Their dedication to building a strong unit and staying committed has played out well.

LeBron James, on the other hand, drags teams to the Finals regardless of their core. James is what elevates teams into being championship contenders, and that is what separates him – at least for Williams.

When Thompson was injured, the Warriors had a two-year absence from the Finals. That reads like Curry needs help to make it deep into playoff contention. Neither Golden State team made the playoffs (although Curry was injured and played only five games in 2019-20).

James has won a championship for each franchise he has played for (although he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers to get the 2016 title). Regardless of the teams chemistry or core, he builds a title team.

Playing at that level is something most are not going to be able to surpass. That, paired with the amount of accolades and firsts across LeBron’s career places him well above many.

His name is often synonymous with Michael Jordan’s in the GOAT conversation. Although most will not remove Jordan from that top spot, James remains in an elite position much higher than Curry for that reason.

The number of championships helps an argument for the best ever, but James has been named Finals MVP in each of his championships and Steph only has one. That is just one of many differences between the two players that objectively places James higher.

Curry did change the game from deep and has proved worthy of the conversation for top players to ever do it. But he has yet to pass James.

Williams outlines that with his single quote: James has won at times that he simply has no business winning.

