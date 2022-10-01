"I want to invest the money I make and get involved with companies that will impact communities" - Shaquille O'Neal's son aspires to be an entrepreneur, fancies inspiring people through his work and fashion

Shaquille O'Neal made a name for himself as a basketball superstar and Hall of Famer. O'Neal is also famous for his generosity and business acumen, often giving back to the community. His youngest son, Shaqir, is looking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father.

In an interview with Forbes' Andy Frye, Shaq's sons, Shareef and Shaqir, discussed the influence of basketball on fashion and culture. The brothers are teaming up with BoohooMAN to launch their line of sports-influenced casual wear. The collaboration was influenced by basketball, NASCAR, motorsports and hip-hop culture.

Shaqir also revealed that he wants to become as successful as his father. He wants to play professional basketball, invest in business and fashion and give back to the community.

"Currently, I'm at Texas Southern which is an HBCU in Houston," Shaqir said. "I want to make sure HBCUs have the same opportunities and platforms as the major programs. We made it to the tournament this year. We definitely plan on being there this year.

"When I'm ready, I want to make it to the league and play professional basketball. For the future, I always plans to be involved in fashion, modeling and basketball. Also, I want to invest the money I make and get involved with companies that will impact communities, give back and impact lives for the better."

Shaquille O'Neal has three sons — Myles, Shareef and Shaqir. Myles is Shaq's adopted son, currently working as a model and aspiring to become a DJ. Shareef is trying to make it to the NBA. He signed a deal with the G League Ignite team after a stint with the LA Lakers in the Summer League.

Meanwhile, Shaqir is entering his sophomore season at Texas Southern University. NBA Draft Room describes him as an explosive athlete. He stands at 6'5" and weighs around 175 pounds. He can also shoot the ball and has the potential to become a 3-point threat.

Shaquille O'Neal to have second annual charity event in Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal will be holding a charity event called "The Event" over the weekend at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. All proceeds from "The Event" will benefit The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and their aim to help underprivileged kids.

Rapper Pitbull will be headlining "The Event." Maroon 5, Maren Morris, H.E.R., Maroon 5 and comedian John Mulaney are all expected to perform. The LA Lakers legend explained to MMA Underground the mission of his fundraiser.

"My mission, the foundation's mission, is always to help underserved youth achieve their full potential," O'Neal said.

"Partnering with two other great organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Communities In Schools. Last year, I built a Boys & Girls Club outside of Atlanta in my town, McDonough. We're doing a similar, bigger project here in Las Vegas."

