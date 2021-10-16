“I want to be here man” - Mikal Bridges on pending contract extension talks with Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges may not have locked horns with Phoenix Suns management like Deandre Ayton, but he is still in the midst of stressful contract extension negotiations. The 25-year-old forward is one of the foundations on which the formidable Valley of the Suns rely. With his fourth year in the league approaching, he joins Ayton as a player eligible for a maximum rookie contract extension.

Unlike what has happened between Ayton and Phoenix, Bridges' dealings have been quieter and calmer. The two camps in question have maintained healthy talks between each other but with the deadline approaching, it is only natural that the lack of a conclusive decision from Robert Sarver and his organization has left Bridges fretting.

In an interview, Mikal shared his take on the pending decision. In his own words, the former Villanova Wildcat star deeply desires to continue playing with the Suns. Duane Rankin, a Phoenix Suns insider for the Arizona Republic, shared an interview with Mikal Bridges talking about wanting to stay with his current team via his Twitter account.

Rankin, in his tweet, wrote: " 'I want to be here.' Mikal Bridges addresses rookie extension as he too is up for one like Deandre Ayton. Said he'll come to the facility thinking about GM James Jones and team owner Robert Sarver, but he thinks more about family, his team. Oct. 18 is the deadline."

Mikal Bridges wishes to continue playing for the Phoenix Suns

Mikal continued by saying the following about his and Ayton's current predicament:

"We love this team, we love this organization and what it's done for us, especially what it's done for the both of us. I've never taken this for granted, man. They turned me into a better person and player. Obviously we want to be here more than anything."

Mikal Bridges is an essential part of the squad comprising stars like Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Ayton. He provides the team with exceptional defending skills and is capable of bullying defenders in all positions. As a scorer, although not brilliant, Bridges' lethal three-point shooting makes him an important cog of the side.

Opponents cannot leave him unguarded on the perimeter, thus leaving the paint open for Booker, Ayton and Paul. Of his 4.4 attempts from the three-point line, the 6'6" small forward converted 1.9 per game in the 2020-21 regular season. His efficiency rate of 42.5% from downtown was the best amongst the regular starting fives.

His contribution to the postseason success of the Valley of the Suns was invaluable as well, but whether the team will respect his abilities and consider them necessary for the future only October 18th will tell.

