"I will look at a certain altitude of players and be like, 'Yo like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the GOATs'" - Jay Williams claims Steph Curry has established himself as one of the GOATs

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter in basketball history. He has one of the most stacked resumes in basketball. Prior to last season, the Finals MVP trophy was the only trophy that eluded him.

However, the 34-year-old put on a clinical performance in the 2022 NBA Finals and grabbed the prestigious trophy to get into the all-time great conversation.

Often when discussing the greatest players of all time, the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar come up. But according to former NBA player Jay Williams, Steph Curry could also be a part of that elite group.

The 40-year-old brought up the idea of having multiple GOATs. Speaking about the same on ESPN's KJM show, he said:

"You're going to tell me that Stephen Curry that has changed the landscape of how we play basketball. Max Kellerman, I have seen you shoot the ball, do you know how special it is what Stephen Curry is able to do? He is going to be a GOAT, there are multiple GOATS'.

"This whole conversation about there can only be one is stupid and is lame, it's lame, It's something that the media does, but from a specialist like myself, I will look at a certain altitude of players and be like, " Yo like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the GOATs' of the game."

Jay Williams brings up an extremely valid point about the GOAT debate. Considering the quality of players the NBA has seen, it is extremely difficult to decide who the greatest is.

All the players in the debate have contributed in their own way to the game. Determining one GOAT between them is tough.

Throwback to Steph Curry making 105 Threes in a ROW!!

However, this is not a long-term solution as comparisons between players are never going to stop. Whether or not Curry belongs in the GOAT debate is subjective, but there is no doubt that he has changed the way the game is played.

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry can play another 8-10 years



"Steph Curry longevity-wise, he could actually be the Tom Brady of the NBA... He's a guy that beats you with craftiness, skillset, and most importantly his shooting!"

How many more championships can Steph Curry win before he retires?

Steph Curry currently has four NBA championships in his career. He is only 34 years old and has a while before he thinks about retiring. The two-time MVP has been in the best shape of his career in the last few years. This could be an indication of him being there for a while.

- Steph Curry

- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

- Michael Jordan



End of List.



Players with 4+ Championships, 2+ MVPs and 2+ Scoring Titles

To add up to that, the Golden State Warriors have one of the best rosters, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green providing constant support to Curry. The team lost some of their key role players in free agency. However, they still have the likes of Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who are all elite.

Crazy fact: Since 2015, Steph Curry and the Warriors have won more rings than playoff series lost

With these stars, the Warriors can continue their pursuit of winning it all next season. It will certainly become a lot tougher as the West gets even more competitive. But with Steph Curry in the driver's seat, they could be positive about winning a few more championships in the coming years.

