I won the FIBA World Cup 2014 with Team U.S.A. and signed a $60,000,000 contract; now I'm playing in Puerto Rico

During the FIBA World Cup 2014, Kenneth Faried left an impressionable mark with his performance in the international competition.

In the World Cup, Faried averaged 12.2 points per game (63.3% shooting) and 7.7 rebounds. His production mostly came from lob points, scoring in the paint, and providing massive offensive and defensive rebounding.

2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup - Day Eleven

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenneth's production during the FIBA World Cup 2014 was pivotal for Team U.S.A. to secure gold against Serbia.

His performance earned him a five-year, $60 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, his production started to decrease after his breakout performance with Team U.S.A. in the FIBA World Cup 2014. He lasted four seasons with the Nuggets after signing his contract extension despite starting his first three seasons with the team.

Faried, the 22nd pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, played one season each with the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets before being out of the league.

Why is Kenneth Faried playing in Puerto Rico instead of the NBA after his impressive outing in the FIBA World Cup 2014?

Before playing for Puerto Rico, Kenneth Faried had played for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in 2019 and would move around different NBA G-League teams.

Currently, Faried is playing for the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Puerto Rican League after being in different teams over the years.

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

His decrease in production along with the shift in how the game is played in valuing spacing on the court led to Faried's minutes being diminished with the Nuggets.

Faried in his final two seasons in the league provided decent numbers, especially his one season with the Rockets, but that wasn't enough for him to remain in the NBA.

In a Basketball Network article written by Damian Peters, the former NBA player talked about how he is ready to make a comeback to the league.

"I'm working hard toward showing that I can still do it at that level," Faried said, "And hopefully being in this great city of Mexico City and being on this team, Capitanes, the experience and the minutes I've been getting, I can continue to showcase to the NBA that I'm ready for whatever team wants to hopefully pick me up."

"Like I said, I'm ready, I'm focused, I'm locked in," Faried added, "I'm a better vet, a better person, a better leader, and I don't even need to be a leader. I can be quiet and sit back and just follow whoever the leader is."

Faried looks to secure an NBA roster spot with his years of experience and his maturity as a professional athlete.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)