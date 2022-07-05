“I wonder if Phil Jackson and the Rambii aren’t a problem here” - Nick Wright says it’s concerning that Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers is not done yet, questions if Kyrie is a Phil Jackson player

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers have a massive summer ahead as they try to overhaul their roster. One player who could be a part of their roster for next season is Kyrie Irving, who is constantly linked with a move to the franchise.

However, on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, NBA analyst Nick Wright spoke about why there is a delay in the deal as he believes that Phil Jackson along with Kurt and Linda Rambis are pulling the strings behind the scenes. Wright said he was unsure whether Irving was the kind of player Jackson would want.

"I do think this is going to get done, but I'm a little concerned. Do you think Kyrie Irving is a Phil Jackson type of basketball player? Who is whispering in her (Jeanie Buss) ear? Who is right now pulling in the opposite direction of the Lakers? Why would this not already be done unless the Zenmaster, who we know, is involved. There's no reason this shouldn't get done. I wonder if Phil Jackson and the Rambii aren’t a problem here," Wright said.

Jackson is heavily involved behind the scenes with the Lakers, as he has very close ties to Jeanie Buss, Kurt and Linda Rambis. Kurt Rambis and his wife have been working as close advisors to Jeanie. The latter is close friends with the Lakers' owner.

However, Jackson does have a history with two players on the roster — LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. James has admitted in the past that he isn't a fan of Phil Jackson.

Dysfuction surrounding the LA Lakers

LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

The LA Lakers have been making the airwaves all season long and not in a good way. While performances on the court last season resulted in elimination without even making the Play-In tournament, there were also rumblings about turmoil in the front office and ownership.

The Lakers were rumored to bring back Jackson as the next head coach. But the appointment of Darvin Ham as the man in charge at the helm put paid to such rumors. LeBron James is also reportedly unhappy with the fact that Rob Pelinka made no moves during trade deadline day.

A proper game plan needs to be established in the summer over the direction of the LA Lakers' future.

