Iceland vs Poland Preview and Prediction - September 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

Iceland will be facing host Poland to continue the Group Phase of the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket on Monday, Sept. 1. The two are placed in Group D, where Poland is on top with a 2-0 record, while Iceland is at the bottom of the standings with a 0-2 slate.

Poland took down the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia to open the tournament before escaping Israel. Meanwhile, Iceland lost to Israel and Belgium in their first two games.

The Poland-Iceland matchup will happen at the Spodek Arena in Poland and will tip off at 2:30 P.M. Eastern time or 08:30 PM (GMT+2) local time.

Iceland vs Poland preview, predicted lineups and prediction

Moneyline: Iceland (4.33) vs Poland (1.22)

Spread: Iceland 1.85 (+10.5) vs Poland 1.95 (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Iceland 1.95 (u160.5) vs Poland 1.87 (o160.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Iceland vs Poland preview

Iceland has been led by Tryggvi Hlinason, who is putting up 16.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in the first two meetings. Elvar Fridriksson is set to backstop him, averaging 15.0 points on 31 minutes of playing time.

The two are the lone double-digit scorers for Iceland, whose squad has no NBA talent in its roster.

On the other hand, Jordan Loyd has been impressive to start the EuroBasket, recording 29.0 points per game to lead Poland to an unbeaten slate so far. He is followed by Mateusz Ponitka, who tallied 19.5 points per game in the first two games.

A win by Poland would make them among the first few teams to advance in the next round.

Iceland vs Poland predicted starting lineups

Iceland is predicted to start Hilmar Henningsson, Elvar Fridriksson, Kristinn Palsson, Martin Hermannsson and Tryggvi Hlinason.

Poland will be starting Andrzej Pluta, Aleksander Balcerowski, Michal Sokolowski, Jordan Loyd and Mateusz Ponitka, the same starters in their win against Israel.

Iceland vs Poland prediction

We predict a win by Poland over Iceland in dominant fashion. After wins against Slovenia and Israel, Poland will be out to continue their momentum against a weaker opponent.

Prediction: Poland wins by 15.

