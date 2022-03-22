ICYMI: Fan throws a ball to Shaquille O'Neal during his DJ set, 'Diesel' makes the shot in a portable hoop from behind the console

Shaquille O'Neal scoring free throws was not a phrase often used in the entirety of his 19-season career. The big man could not sink a clutch free throw if his life depended on it. In his 1,207 games, he averaged 4.9 free throws in 9.3 attempts made per game, shooting a measly free-throw percentage of 52.7.

So, one can understand how Shaq sinking a free throw during his DJ set is newsworthy and entirely a shock.

Shaq is known in the music space as DJ Diesel and is the self-acclaimed biggest DJ in the world. Over the weekend, he manned a set, playing for about 1,200 fans at the Atlanta Museum Bar. An enthusiastic fan came into the arena with a small mobile basketball backboard and ball.

The ball was thrown in DJ Diesel's direction as the fan held up a portable backboard daring him to make a free throw. Shaq being Shaq picked up the ball and sunk a free throw to the amazement of everyone present. The entire arena went into a frenzy, cheering "The Big Aristotle" as they were impressed with his set and the constant urge to keep them entertained.

Having had great success as a basketball player, Shaquille O'Neal blazes the trail as a presenter/analyst and disc jockey

Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan interact after introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite making a name for himself on the court decades ago, Shaquille O'Neal continues to win off the court. The multi-talented and explorative Hall of Famer has taken on many hats following his NBA career and attained success in all endeavors.

After retiring, having played a lone season with the Boston Celtics in 2011, Shaq announced the beginning of his journey as a sports analyst with the Turner Network Television. He went on to join Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and best friend Charles Barkley in presenting and analyzing NBA games. He has been magnificent while at it, becoming one of the fan favorites to watch as his chemistry with Chuck is unmatched.

With his recurring interest in music, Diesel became an electronic music producer and a touring DJ. So when he's not on the screen analyzing a game, he is on the screen thrilling people to the finest of electronic music. No one is as daring as Superman with his ambition and consistency.

