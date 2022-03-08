ICYMI: LeBron James to open "LeBron James Museum" in his hometown of Akron, museum to have exhibits of his NBA, high school career

LeBron James has had one of the most iconic NBA careers of all time, from his initial spell with the Cleveland Cavaliers to his bubble championship with the LA Lakers. Wherever James has gone, glory has followed.

Now, as King James approaches his final few seasons, he's begun making plans to ensure his historic legacy is not soon forgotten. According to recent reports, James is opening a museum dedicated to his career, both at the high school and professional level.

The museum – in his hometown of Akron, Ohio – could become one of the most prestigious NBA memorial centers of the modern generation.

The report also noted that the museum will contain sections pertaining to his business and philanthropic ventures, too, as a shrine to all things LeBron James.

LeBron's Season Has Crumbled

Before the curtain falls on his career, LeBron James is chasing another championship banner with the LA Lakers – and possibly another team beyond this summer.

Playing for the Lakers isn't an unenviable part – millions dream of doing that. But it's a substantial hurdle to overcome a roster clearly suffering from terrible construction. Anthony Davis can't stay healthy. Russell Westbrook is already halfway out the door. And Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard can no longer dominate games the way they once did.

Despite a strong season from the 37-year-old, the Lakers (28-35) look destined for the play-in tournament. There's even a real chance the Lakers won't make it into the postseason at all. Given the lofty expectations placed on the team before the season, that would be a terrible failure.

LeBron Having Exceptional Individual Year

The Lakers might be struggling, but from an individual standpoint, LeBron James is having a fantastic year. The 19-year veteran is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 52.2% shooting, including 35.4% from 3-point range.

There are stars in the NBA in their mid-20s who would love to have that scoring average, but, of course, there is only one LeBron James. And while it's clear his athleticism is slowly waning, the veteran superstar has found ways to adapt his game. He's even played some center minutes this year and looking elite while doing so.

But beyond the positional changes, LeBron is doing more work from 3-point range than ever before, with 34% of his total offense coming from deep. He's also getting to the rim in a different manner than his younger years – opting for post-ups and cuts, rather than slashes and rolls.

The key to longevity is understanding the new restrictions your body places upon you and adapting to that new normal. It would seem LeBron is exceptional at making those adjustments.

For a player who has spent his life bucking the trend and laughing in the face of common thought processes, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein