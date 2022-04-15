"If this was 2K, that'd be pretty lethal" - Steph Curry wonders what playing with LeBron James would look like 

During a recent interview, LeBron James mentioned that he'd like to play alongside Steph Curry.

After hearing these comments, the former MVP started to wonder what it would be like if they were to join forces. As two of the game's top players, it would surely be a lethal combination. Curry said:

"Obviously there's a curiosity. Like, what would that look like? If this was 2K, that'd be pretty lethal."

While Steph Curry was flattered by the recognition, he also said he was happy with the situation he's in right now.

Over the years, Steph Curry has become one of the most beloved players in the league. Along with being the face of the NBA's most recent dynasty, he revolutionized the game en route to becoming basketball's new three-point leader.

In what is now being labeled the "player empowerment era," All-Star level talents are constantly on the move. During this stretch, we have seen multiple iterations of super teams.

LeBron James has done his fair share of bouncing around. Between stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and now the Los Angeles Lakers, he's been a part of some formidable 'Big 3s.'

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors still in a prime position

Following their series of title runs, the Golden State Warriors suffered a two-year drought littered with injuries that caused a steep drop in the standings. Now fully healthy again, they find themselves back in a position to compete in the Western Conference.

Along with getting their championship core back, the Warriors also have a fresh batch of young talent. With Steph Curry still performing at a high level, the roster has a perfect blend of youth and experience.

The Phoenix Suns are the team to beat in the West, but the Warriors could be considered a dark horse contender in the upcoming playoffs. They have extensive experience in the postseason and know what it takes to win.

Obviously, Steph Curry is going to ponder the possibility of playing with James, but his final answer said it best. He's in a good spot right now in terms of his team and should be in no rush to make any drastic changes.

With his skill set, Curry should age gracefully. He's the perfect star for the Warriors when it comes time to transition. Since Golden State did well to replenish their talent level in their two down years, Curry can easily ride into the sunset with his beloved franchise.

