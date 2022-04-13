"Haywood, Oscar Robertson, Kareem helped change plan for free agency" - Kevin Durant doesn't believe he and LeBron James changed players' outlook towards free agency 

When it comes to player empowerment, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the top names brought up. Both are among the top players of this generation and have changed teams on multiple occasions.

In the past, it was rare to see a star talent relocate, even more so when they were at the top of their game. Players like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are prime examples of this, as they have spent their entire careers with one team.

Fast forward to today, and that is no longer the case. All-Star players are constantly on the move, sometimes joining forces. One move often brought up as the catalyst for this is when LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

Despite the criticism they've received, Kevin Durant does not feel he and James are to blame for the new nature of the league. During an interview with Jackie MacMullan for her podcast 'Icons Club,' Kevin Durant brought up how legends of the past paved the way for guys like him.

"I think more than anything, Haywood, Oscar Robertson, Kareem helped change plan for free agency more than we have."

If it wasn't for the work put in by players of the past to change the rules regarding free agency, guys today wouldn't have the ability to move around the way they do.

Kevin Durant is a victim of circumstance

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Early on in his career, Durant was one of the brightest young stars in the league and beloved by many. That all changed when he opted to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign with the Golden State Warriors.

While many blame Kevin Durant for making the jump, few admit that the league has put things in place for players to be able to do so. The point of free agency is for an un-signed player to test the open market, and that's exactly what Durant did.

In reality, guys like Kevin Durant and LeBron James are victims of the circumstances. Because they were the first big names to use the system to their advantage, they got labeled as the poster boys for it. Their views on them are sure to change in the future when this type of movement becomes ordinary. Hindsight 20/20, Durant and LeBron James were just ahead of the curve.

When new rules and structures are put in place, it’s best to learn how to adapt. Durant makes a valid point in his assessment. They only made the moves they made because the generations before them opened the window of opportunity.

