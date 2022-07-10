"'If I see KG in a supermarket and I’m 85 years old? I’m swinging on him'" - Andre Iguodala reveals how some players still hate Kevin Garnett for his trash talking back in the day

Kevin Garnett is one of NBA history’s most passionate and dedicated players ever. That fiercely competitive nature regularly leads to some of the nastiest and most vicious trash talk opponents have ever heard.

The former MVP is the kind of player most hoopers would want to be a teammate of, but would unquestionably hate as an opponent. Andre Iguodala, on the Point Forward podcast, revealed that a few of those no-holds-barred talks have run deep till now.

Here’s “Iggy” on how some players still hold a grudge against Kevin Garnett:

“When you don’t play with KG, I know guys that they wanna fight KG on site today. There’s a guy that I know who said, ‘If I see KG in a supermarket and I’m 85 years old? I’m swinging on him.’ KG made a guy cry on my team… And I don’t wanna embarrass and say his name. Dude was crying on the bench, man.”

Hearing someone confirm that Kevin Garnett had someone crying because of his relentless trash talk isn’t surprising. It even adds more to the legend of how the former Boston Celtics great managed to get into the heads of his opponents.

Ever since he jumped from high school to pro basketball, few can match, if ever there was any, KG’s unbridled methods to get himself going. Sometimes that strategy would spill over on to his opponents, who were often overwhelmed by the ferocity and aggression of his heavy-handed words.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport OKC’s Steven Adams says Kevin Garnett’s trash talk makes you question why you play basketball: “You get depressed." ble.ac/18g5tLe OKC’s Steven Adams says Kevin Garnett’s trash talk makes you question why you play basketball: “You get depressed." ble.ac/18g5tLe

Kevin Garnett’s inimitable mind game via trash talk is something that has been both praised and ridiculed over the years. Some players were amazed by it while others found it just completely useless or childish.

NESN @NESN Paul Pierce recalled the time Kevin Garnett demoralized Joakim Noah with trash talk. nesn.com/?p=476768 http://t.co/V873JGvy1R Paul Pierce recalled the time Kevin Garnett demoralized Joakim Noah with trash talk. nesn.com/?p=476768 http://t.co/V873JGvy1R

The former Minnesota Timberwolves franchise player relished such showdowns, however, and hardly had any match for them in his career. Garnett would admit later in his career that he learned the art from Gary Payton, who was simply one of the best to ever do it.

Keeping it simple, the way Tim Duncan did it, was the best way to neutralize Kevin Garnett’s trash talk

Kevin Garnett's trash talk couldn't ruffle Tim Duncan. [Photo: FanSided]

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will forever be entwined in NBA history. Their matchup was a script made for Hollywood with league history and glories galore acting as the background. They will also be enshrined in the Hall of Fame together along with the late Kobe Bryant.

KG was the exact opposite of TD. While the former was almost an unceasing talker, the San Antonio Spurs legend was as stoic as one could get while playing competitive sports.

Perhaps more than anyone, it was how Duncan dealt with Garnett that had the latter reeling. In the All the Smoke podcast, KG would reveal how his often unsavory tactic backfired against Duncan:

“People wouldn’t see him verbally saying stuff as he wouldn’t talk in sentences. Timmy would hit you with ‘Oooh,’ ‘Almost,’ Nice try.’ Like subtle s**t, no gangster s**t, no real hardcore s**t.”

Spurs Culture @SpursCulture Tim Duncan's trash talking was also fundamental Tim Duncan's trash talking was also fundamental😭 https://t.co/a959OSKbUi

Garnett added that Tim Duncan would sometimes just keep mum for most of the game and end up with spectacular stats. Along the way, KG will take it easy on TD as he knows the Spurs big man is almost immune to his trash talk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far