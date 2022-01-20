"If Kyrie Irving's Brooklyn Nets were to win the championship, it's bad for basketball" – Stephen A. Smith offers sharp take on Nets "capitulating" to Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving became the focal point of controversy before the season after he announced he was refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Due to laws in New York City, Irving has been unable to participate in any home games. (He also cannot play in Toronto because of mandates there.)

Before the season, the Nets decided to shelve Irving, not wanting him as a part-time player. The team apparently didn't want the situation to become a distraction as the season began. In December, the organization reversed that decision; and Irving still has no desire to receive the vaccination.

Irving will only be able to play in games not on the courts of the Nets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors in the regular season or playoffs. He has played in four road games since Jan. 5, and he has 18 road games, including Wednesday night's game at the Washington Wizards, remaining in the regular season.

On ESPN's "First Take" Wednesday, analyst Stephen A. Smith said the situation could send a bad message if the Brooklyn Nets were to win the championship.

"I believe that if the Brooklyn Nets won the championship, it would be bad for basketball," Smith said.

Smith said the Nets made a statement when they told Irving to remain away from the team, only to change their minds. Smith is concerned that if the Nets win the championship, there could be a bad message sent to players around the NBA, as Irving will only have to be a "part-time" player.

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is back with the team.

Although Brooklyn is 2-2 in the games in which Irving has played, the Nets (27-16) have slumped since late December, going a mere 4-7. Worse still, their best player, Kevin Durant, will be out for four to six weeks after spraining an MCL on Saturday. Once clearly the top team in the East, the Nets are now third, finding themselves in a pack and a tight race.

Durant had been playing at an MVP level, leading the league in scoring at 29.3 points per game, all season. Meanwhile, James Harden is starting to look like his old self.

Irving's return to the Nets gives the team another dangerous option in their rotation – and could help alleviate the loss of Durant, if only for the road games. But not having Irving for home games will increase the pressure on Harden when the Nets play in Brooklyn.

Irving has averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.9% in just four games.

Observers will watch closely to see how the team will balance not having Irving in any of the team's home games. His unavailability in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Toronto raises some concerns when it comes to the Nets' potential seeding in the East.

It would seem as if Brooklyn would want to attempt to secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs, especially when it comes to the development of Irving.

