"If police come to that house who can stop them? Michael Jordan" - Former Most Improved Player winner asserts NBA players should move in next to their team owners

It's been a long, drawn-out rebuilding process for the Charlotte Hornets and team owner Michael Jordan. Charlotte has added some youthful pieces to their roster that have started to impress. One of those notable assets is point guard LaMelo Ball, who has already blossomed into the franchise's rising star.

After coming into the NBA with some building hype, LaMelo Ball has gone on to inject energy and hope into a franchise that has struggled to build a winning team recently. If anyone knows that it doesn't happen all at once, it's Jordan who saw his Chicago Bulls slowly turn into a contender during his career.

If LaMelo can take another step in his development, there's a chance that the Hornets could find their way back into the playoffs.

Speaking recently on an episode of "Vlad TV," former NBA star Gilbert Arenas praised an off-the-court decision by LaMelo Ball. In his interview, Arenas talks about how Ball made the decision to buy a house next to Michael Jordan.

Arenas even went on to say that he believes more NBA stars should consider doing the same thing when it comes to moving by their owner.

"LaMelo bought the house next to Jordan so stuff like that don't happen to him. Who's your neighbor, Michael Jordan, if police come to that house, who can stop them? Michael Jordan. I mean a lot of stars should think about that, you move next to your owner because if anything the domestic violence any of that stuff goes around, you have first line of defense."

He added:

"When I heard about that I was like that's smart because they see them police cars coming up and something happened Michael Jordan's putting a stop to all that."

Gilbert Arenas comments on Michael Jordan and LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball

The comments made by Gilbert Arenas are sure to draw plenty of attention around the basketball world. LaMelo Ball came into the NBA as a rookie with plenty of questions when it came to his off-the-court antics and "entourage." Since entering the league, those questions have been put to rest as LaMelo's been a young professional talent for the Hornets.

Regardless of what people think, the decision to move next to a team owner is an interesting one that is commented on by Arenas. In his last season with the Hornets, LaMelo went on to post averages of 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

