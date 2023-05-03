"If Steph Curry beats LeBron in this series” – Stephen A. Smith throws shade at LeBron James’ legendary career

After knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies in round one, LeBron James has a meeting with a familiar foe in the Western Conference semifinals. Some feel that the result of this series could have a major impact on the legacy of his career.

Right now, LeBron James and Steph Curry are adding another chapter to their storied rivalry. The two faced off in four straight NBA Finals, and are now squaring off for a spot in the Western Conference finals.

During a recent episode of "First Take," a debate broke out about the LeBron vs. Curry rivalry. It was there that Stephen A. Smith made a bold remark in regards to the LA Lakers star. He feels that if the Golden State Warriors win this series and another title that Curry will jump ahead of LeBron all time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If Steph Curry beats LeBron in this series, and dare I say, wins his fifth NBA championship, we might have to remove LeBron off of Mount Rushmore and put Steph Curry on it."

First Take @FirstTake



@stephenasmith "If Steph Curry beats LeBron in this series, and dare I say, wins his fifth NBA championship, we might have to remove LeBron James off of Mount Rushmore and put Steph Curry on it." "If Steph Curry beats LeBron in this series, and dare I say, wins his fifth NBA championship, we might have to remove LeBron James off of Mount Rushmore and put Steph Curry on it."😳 @stephenasmith https://t.co/9w3aPLGy84

Can Steph Curry surpass LeBron James on the all-time rankings?

If Steph Curry is able to add a fifth ring to his resumé this season, he will certainly climb the all-time rankings. However, Stephen A. Smith might be overstepping with his remark. No matter the outcome, LeBron James and Michael Jordan are in a tier of their own when it comes to the greatest ever.

This does not diminish what Curry has done in his career. He is the greatest three-point shooter ever and the face of a dynasty. That being said, the all-time debate runs deeper than having one more ring.

What makes LeBron one of the greatest ever is that he's been a pillar for the NBA since the age of 18. Expectations for him were through the roof, and he was able to answer the call. Also, he's been a dominant force for two decades. No player in history has ever had this mix of longevity and dominance.

At the end of the day, both LeBron and Curry are two of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court. But when it comes to the all-time rankings, Curry has much more to do before he can surpass what his counterpart has done.

Poll : 0 votes