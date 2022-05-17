“If you’re being honest about cake or pie, then be honest about who belongs in this list. It comes across like supreme Jordan hate” - Skip Bayless criticizes LeBron James’ all-time dunk contest list

LeBron James leaving Michael Jordan off his all-time dunk contest list, reads to Skip Bayless as “supreme Michael Jordan hate.”

Bayless said:

“This is extremely delusional. … If you’re being honest about cake or pie, then be honest about who belongs in this list. It comes across like supreme Jordan hate.”

Now, Skip Bayless is known for targeting LeBron James’ name and exploiting his actions for stories. But this reaction may actually be warranted.

Michael Jordan was named “Air Jordan” for a reason, after all. He remains atop the GOAT argument and his only competition is arguably LeBron James, so leaving MJ off the list does seem a little fishy.

Michael Jordan leaped from the free-throw line in a slam dunk contest, quickly becoming one of the most entertaining slam artists in the game. A two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion during one of the flashiest slam periods in basketball (1987, 88), Jordan’s accolades speak for themselves.

Now, it is important to note that one of LeBron’s picks actually lost to Michael Jordan in the 1988 slam contest.

LeBron James putting Dominique Wilkins on his list before MJ arguably reads as though James had a differing opinion for the winner that year. Even if James was not setting a tier on his list, leaving Michael Jordan out and not even mentioning him at all seems personal.

Zach LaVine, on the other hand, one of LeBron’s picks, is also a two-time Slam Dunk contest champion. Winning the 2015 and 2016 contests in notable fashion, LaVine quickly gained notoriety as a slam artist in today's league.

Some have deemed Zach’s performance as being one of the last great slam dunk contests, as they have recently been subpar in the eyes of some audiences.

Many star players opt out of the contest, causing the league's Slam Dunk contest to diminish in terms of entertainment value in recent years.

LeBron picking LaVine may be an ode to what he attempted to revive in the contests before the slam artistry during All-Star weekend died down. In any case, whomever was chosen before “Air Jordan” himself, stands immediately in question regardless of whose list it is.

Vince Carter earned the names "Vinsanity" and "Air Canada" from his insane dunking abilities. Even before winning the 2000 Slam Dunk contest, he was arguably a large influence in putting the Toronto Raptors on the map as an entertaining squad.

Carter brought flashy dunks along with an impressive leaping ability and athleticism, much like Michael Jordan. "Air Canada" being on LeBron's list stands for no question, in fact, none of his picks really do.

It's difficult to fathom that LeBron James, a man with one of the highest basketball IQ's in the history of the league, would not even acknowledge Michael Jordan in a list regarding the slam dunk competition.

