"Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus Smart everyone loved" - Draymond Green points out change in culture in Boston Celtics this season

After a rugid start to the season, Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics managed to turn things around in a tremendous way. They went from languishing in early January to securing the the Eastern Conference's second seed.

Boston was 18-21 on Jan. 6 but went 33-10 the rest of the way. They lost only six games from Jan. 28 through the end of the season. Only the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks had a better winning percentage in that same stretch.

Part of what led to this massive turnaround was buying in on the defensive end. Thanks to the strong play of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, the Celtics finished with the NBA's top defensive rating.

Boston found itself pitted against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. After seeing how things went down in Game 1, with Boston winning 115-114 on Sunday, it's fair to say this series looks like it will not disappoint.

Neither side was able to pull away, and the game went down to the wire. In the closing moments, the Celtics had an opportunity to win on the final shot. Thanks to a beautiful display of ball movement, Boston had the Nets scrambling. This led to Jayson Tatum breaking free to hit a layup for the victory as time expired.

Many took to social media to give their thoughts on the crazy finish, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. He gave a specific shoutout to Marcus Smart for his efforts on the final play (Smart's pass fed Tatum):

"(Celtics coach) Ime (Udoka) got him to buy in and be the Marcus Smart everyone loved."

Marcus Smart and Darymond Green share similar role

Outside of superstar talent, all true contenders need a player who will do the gritty work. For the Golden State Warriors dynasty, it was Draymond Green. Looking at this Boston Celtics team, Marcus Smart is the obvious choice.

Anyone who watches the Celtics knows Marcus Smart is the heart and soul of the team. He is the emotional leader on the floor and does everything he can to take the load off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Most importantly, he has a strong impact on defense, guarding multiple positions.

Smart is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges. Smart, a two-time All-Defensive team member, had a 107.1 defensive rating and averaged 1.7 steals per game.

All players buying into their roles is essential for teams to perform at their best. In the early weeks of the regular season, it was clear Boston needed a point guard. Smart stepped up to that challenge and improved as an initiator of the offense. The eighth-year player had a caree-high 5.9 assists per game.

Guys like Green and Smart are the type of players who help good teams get over the hump to become great. Only time will tell how his presence will help the Celtics' title odds.

