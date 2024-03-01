"In my long era": PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel flaunts her nails behind the wheel of her $241,843 Lamborghini

Alisah Chanel, wife of Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, took to Instagram to make a style statement. Alisah shared a story on her Instagram flaunting her nails behind the wheel of her Lamborghini Urus super sports SUV.

"In my long era 😍," she captioned her story.

Alisah Chanel's Instagram story flaunting her nails behind the wheel of her Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Urus is an Italian masterpiece built for class performance and carries a price tag starting at $241,843.

Alisah Chanel has flaunted her black Lamborghini Urus previously. Understandably, it's safe to say that PJ Washington's wife is a proud owner of the Italian masterpiece.

"You fine baby, you mine baby 😜," Alishah captioned a post featuring her Lambo.

With an Instagram following of 558,000, Alisah Chanel is an Instagram influencer, who specializes in fitness and beauty. Chanel has been an ambassador for many beauty and fitness companies and also owns a beauty salon named "Chanel Minks and Browz."

PJ Washington started dating Chanel just a few months after breaking up with his controversial former girlfriend Brittany Renner. The Mavericks forward proposed to Alisah Chanel in August 2022 when she was pregnant with their son, who they welcomed on December 17, 2022. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

PJ Washington's performance with the Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington and two future second-round picks were acquired by the Dallas Mavericks from the Charlotte Hornets during the recent NBA trade deadline. In exchange, the Hornets received Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick.

Washington averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the 44 games he played with the Hornets this season, before being traded to the Mavs. Since then, he has averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and one steal in the seven games he has played for the Mavericks.

According to Shams Charania, the Mavericks reportedly believe PJ Washington is going to be their version of what Aaron Gordon brings to the Denver Nuggets. It's easy to see why the Mavs reportedly hold that belief. Washington is gifted on both ends of the floor and comes from a situation with the Charlotte Hornets where there wasn't a lot of winning.

Aaron Gordon didn't win many games with the Orlando Magic throughout his first seven seasons in the league. However, he went on to be an integral part of the Nuggets in their championship run last summer.

Since adding Washington to their roster, the Dallas Mavericks are on a 5-2 run. They are fifth in the Western Conference with a 34-25 record and have won eight of the last 10 games.