On this day: Listing the top 5 NBA performances that took place on 20th December, featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

The NBA has days when multiple players have outstanding performances that will stay through time. December 20 has been one of those days, and as in traveling through time to highlight the day, revel in the moment. There are four Hall of Famers on this list, and another who has Hall of Fame talent.

Check out the day, Dec. 20, and what it brought to the NBA.

No. 5, Dec. 20, 2004: Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers scores 51 points in a 103-101 loss to the Utah Jazz

Allen Iverson scored 54 points against Milwaukee in the game before scoring 51 against Utah.

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson scored 50 or more points in his career 12 times, so scoring 50 wasn't a shock. The 51 points he scored against the Utah Jazz came on the heels of scoring 54 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous game.

Iverson became just the seventh player to score 50 points in back-to-back games, and at that stage in his career, the opposition had to hope he had an off night. Even when he did have a bad shooting night, the relentlessness of Iverson was on full display every night.

No. 4, Dec. 20, 1966: Nate Thurmond scores 23 points, grabs 37 rebounds and blocks four shots in a 130-107 win over the LA Lakers

Hall of Famer Nate Thurmond was a monster on the boards.

NBA legend Nate Thurmond had one of his typical days on Dec. 20, 1966. The LA Lakers were off to a rough 12-19 start despite having Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Gail Goodrich. Nate Thurmond and the Golden State Warriors were able to continue the talented trio's struggles.

Thurmond shot 9 of 20, and pulling down 37 rebounds was a feat. Thurmond averaged a smooth 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 15 seasons.

The next time there's a Wilt Chamberlain conversation regarding the lack of true talent Chamberlain faced, don't forget about "Nate the Great." He, along with Bill Russell, were the fiercest competitors of their day. Chamberlain and Thurmond had some battles, and fortunately there is an NBA record of their accomplishments against each other.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein