“In order to get my cheese you have to present me with 2 degrees” - Shaquille O'Neal says he keeps his kids motivated by teaching them about generational wealth, says he doesn’t need another NBA player

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most famous and likable personalities in the world. He may have been a dominating force on the court, but off it, he has a lively outlook toward life. Shaq has done great financially off the court too. But if he is to be believed, none of his kids are getting easy hand-downs from their rich father.

During his time in the NBA, Shaq made a few sound business investments. Even after his retirement, he has continued to invest in startups. Apart from his business ventures, he is the face of numerous brands and is a part of TNT's "Inside the NBA" show.

Shaq has also taken a great deal of pride in being a father. A number of his children have gone on to have success in basketball. In a recent interview with Australia's "7NEWS," Shaquille O'Neal talked about how he will always support his children. However, he isn't focused on having "another NBA player in our house." In the interview, O'Neal said:

"In order to get my cheese, you have to present me with two degrees. So I just keep them motivated and keep them happy. And you know, teaching them about generational wealth right now. Like I tell them all the time, we don't need another NBA player in our house.

"You wanna play, I can help you get there. But I would rather see a doctor, a dentist, a veterinarian, a world traveler, or a hedge fund guy."

Shaquille O'Neal continues to offer guidance to his kids

Shaquille O'Neal and his son Shareef O'Neal after an LSU game.

Being a global superstar has also placed Shaquille O'Neal's personal life under public scrutiny. He has always been open about the type of advice he's given his children, though. Shaq has never been someone to be afraid to say what's on his mind. He is blunt and speaks his honest opinion.

Shaq maintains a similar mindset while advicing his children. Shaq's oldest son Shareef recently declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. He went undrafted.

Throughout the process of Shareef declaring for the draft, Shaq was very vocal about being against the decision. If it was up to Shaq, he wanted his son to continue developing his game at the college level. However, Shaq said he will continue to support his son's dream no matter what.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman