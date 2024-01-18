IN PHOTOS: Oregon basketball debuts dazzling Nike Kobe 8 player exclusives

Receiving sneakers such as the Nike Kobe 8 from a respected shoe brand such as Nike is always be a special moment for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. For the University of Oregon, it became all the more special when they received pairs of the Nike Kobe 8 which has four colorways oozing with the main colors of the university.

The four Oregon colorways look incredibly nice on the Nike Kobe 8, which is an updated version of the original shoe that was released back in 2012. The first three colorways (green, yellow and black) featured the "O" logo of Oregon on the tongue of the shoe. Meanwhile, the final colorway (white) showcases the Ducks mascot of the university.

Compared to the original version's use of Lunarlon midsole, the updated one utilizes React foam, as per Footwear News' Ian Servantes.

Additionally, these player-exclusive sneakers are not the only versions that Nike sent out. The University of Southern California, Duke University, University of Kentucky, etc., also received numerous pairs of Kobe shoes with their universities' colorways.

There has been no announcement from Nike if their Kobe 8 player exclusives will be released to the public since they were created and marketed for the universities.

Moreover, an all-white "Halo" colorway of the Nike Kobe 8 was released back in August 2023, which continued the shoe brand's partnership with the Kobe Bryant estate.

Nike Kobe 8 Oregon colorways: Looking at the shoe brand's relationship with the university

According to the same Footwear News article, Nike co-founder Phil Knight originally played for the University of Oregon's track team and was coached by co-founder Bill Bowerman. Back in 1998, the patent "O" logo of the university was created by Nike.

Additionally, Phil Knight also made an incredible donation to the university back in 2021. His donation amounted to $500 million to the University of Oregon's Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.

University of Oregon president and professor of law, Michael H. Schill, issued a statement showing gratitude for the generous donation, while also briefly talking about the importance of it.

"This second $500 million gift accelerates our drive to greater heights of excellence," Schill said, "forging partnerships with other great universities, and creating incredible opportunities for students. It further secures our position as a global university, a destination for discovery, a hub of innovation, and a place of progress and answers."

Given Knight's history with the university's track team, Nike also contributed $13.5 million toward the school's track and field stadium back in 2016.

Phil Knight announced his retirement as chairman of Nike's board back in June 2016, as per Forbes' Kate Vinton. The Nike shoe brand was founded back on Jan. 25, 1964. As of now, he serves as chairman emeritus of a $154.81 billion shoe company, as per Macrotrends.

