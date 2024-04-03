In Photos: Steph Curry rocks $1,500 leather jacket adding flair to his all-black outfit ahead of game vs Mavericks

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was clad in an all-black ensemble when he arrived at the Chase Center for their crucial home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The four-time NBA champion was captured on camera as he made his way through the entrance of the arena, wearing a stylish get-up accentuated by a leather jacket made by Head of State.

As per the website of conglomerate Rakuten, the black HOS leather jacket that 'Chef Curry' sported is listed at $1,500.

Designed by Nigerian-born creator Taofeek Abijako, renowned for meshing his creations with social and political reflections, the jacket is also a collaboration between Rakuten and the Black in Fashion Council.

Check out photos of Steph Curry rocking the HOS leather jacket below:

Steph Curry rocking the $1,500 Head of State leather jacket.

Steph Curry and Warriors had a tense battle against Mavericks

On Tuesday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors put their four-game winning streak at home on the line in a tense matchup against the equally daunting Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors aimed to maintain their momentum and extend their lead over the Houston Rockets for the 10th and final play-in spot for the Western Conference.

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Warriors (40-34) held a two-game advantage over the Rockets (38-36) in the race for the play-in. Their recent four-game winning streak, all on the road, had strengthened their position.

Against the Mavericks, Curry and the Warriors were in a tight matchup, with the score tied at 49-all at halftime. Curry led the charge with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists at the break.

The intensity escalated in the third quarter as both teams sought to gain an edge. However, neither side relented, keeping the game tightly contested.

With the score standing at 80-74 in favor of the Warriors as they entered the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 19 points, while Curry scored 13, and Moses Moody and Chris Paul each had 12 points.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, was pacing the Mavericks with 28 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 17 and PJ Washington had 12 markers. However, the team fell short of just 4 points and lost the lead to the Warriors who emerged victorious with the final score at 104-100.

The Warriors will hit the road again for back-to-back sets against the Rockets on Thursday and the Mavericks again on Friday. They will then wrap up their regular season with three away games and three home games.