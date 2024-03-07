IN PHOTOS: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha flaunts luxe $19800 Emerald ring on IG

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, took to Instagram to flaunt her luxurious emerald ring. The Colombian Emerald Solitaire and brilliant-cut Diamond ring is retailed at $19800 on 1st Dibs. Ayesha shared a story with a snap of the ring dressing her hand along with other flashy rings.

Ayesha Curry's Instagram story featuring her luxurious Emerald ring

Ayesha is a woman of many titles, including mom, chef, author, TV personality, restaurant owner, and businesswoman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry and Ayesha first connected in a Sunday church group when they were 15. Yet, they didn't begin dating until Ayesha was pursuing her profession in Hollywood years later. Afterwards, she returned to Charlotte, where Steph was a Davidson College basketball player.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha talks about their children after recently announcing pregnancy

On the premiere of Lindsay Lohan starring 'Irish Wish' on Tuesday night, Steph Curry's wife opened up to ET about her children and her supportive relationship with her eldest daughter Riley Curry. When asked about if any of her children have shown interest in pursuing what she does as an actor, Ayesha said:

"My kids definitely have the arts bug, my daughter, actually, I'm really proud of her, she's in a starrer in her school, Cats play, so I'm very excited, she's playing Grizabella and I'm just so proud."

Further on when asked about her relationship with Riley, Curry said:

"Oh it's awesome, our friendship's been such a blessing, it's like you don't think you're gonna find those friendships, like later on in life in your adulthood. When it happens it's just so magical and I've been grateful that I have her to bounce off of and she's been so encouraging of me like stepping back into this part of my career so it's great."

Talking about the luckiest thing that has ever happened to her, Curry mentioned her children and how she's very grateful to have them.

"All of my beautiful babies, like healthy happy babies, what more could you ask for and so we're just grateful for that."

The four-time NBA champion and Ayesha have three children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon. They recently announced that they're expecting a fourth baby to come along. When asked about how everybody in the family is doing with the news of a new baby, Steph Curry's wife said:

"Oh everybody's great, like everybody has a different dynamic so that's been really special, but they can't wait."

Moreover, in a recent interview with Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha told the outlet that she intends for her fourth pregnancy to be her last, allowing to take her time to savor the little things and enjoy the beauty of bringing life to the world.