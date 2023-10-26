In Photos: UK model spotted at Jaylen Brown’s party posts picture with other guests after C’s star blurs her out in video

The UK-based model that Boston All-Star Jaylen Brown is following on Instagram was spotted at his birthday party earlier this week in London. This even as the Celtics star blurred her out in a video.

Despite the eight-year NBA veteran’s efforts to protect her identity, the presence of East African model-actress Suzie Micael in the gathering was ascertained after she posed for a picture with other guests at the bash. Jaylen Brown turned 27 on Oct. 24.

Check out the screenshots of the video of Brown and Micael as posted on the Instagram of Official WAGS Unfiltered:

Jaylen Brown and Micael have been corresponding on their Instagram accounts for the past couple of months.

It started when the University of California, Berkeley product dropped “Fav" in the comments section of the model’s post as she celebrated her birthday. She responded with an emoji of a smiling face with hearts.

Then, when Jaylen Brown posted a photo of him in the green uniform of the Celtics during media day earlier this month, it was Micael’s turn to comment with a thinking emoji.

The Celtics star has yet to comment on his relation to Micael, which is not necessarily surprising since he has been low-key as far as his personal life is concerned, choosing instead to have his game spotlighted more.

Brown and the Celtics got their 2023-24 NBA campaign off to a winning start after they defeated rivals New York Knicks 108-104 on the road in their season-opener on Wednesday.

Next for the Celtics is a showdown against reigning Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat at home on Oct. 27.

Jaylen Brown believes Celtics have more clarity on what needs to be done this season

Two-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is expecting the Boston Celtics to perform far better in their quest to raise an 18th championship banner this season. He attributes this to having more clarity within the team on what they need to do both as individual players and as a group.

The 27-year-old Georgia native conveyed this in an interview with Sports Illustrated in the lead-up to the brand-new NBA season:

"We've been real clear in our roles. We're clear (about) what we want to get accomplished. We're clear in what actions we want to get into (in) late game, three for two situations, two for one situations, we've been able to really establish exactly what we want to do."

The Celtics have been steadily competitive in the past few seasons. In the 2021-22 season, they made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors. Then, last season, they came one win away from returning to the Big Dance as they lost to the Heat in the East finals in seven games.