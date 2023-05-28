When is Game 7 of NBA Conference Finals 2023? Expected date, time, and more explored

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will surprisingly be decided in seven games. The Miami Heat had a commanding 3-0 lead, significantly reducing the Boston Celtics' chance of winning the series.

However, the Celtics put together one of the best three-game stretches of their 2023 playoffs run, beating the Heat twice on the road and once at home, forcing a Game 7. The Heat's odds of winning the series have dramatically gone down.

Boston takes all the momentum in the world to the penultimate game of the series on their home court at TD Garden. It will be one of the most anticipated games of these playoffs, as the Celtics will have a chance to create history by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 schedule and more details

Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be on Monday, May 29. Akin to all the other games of the series, the series decider will be live from 8:30 p.m.ET onwards. TNT will provide national TV coverage for the game.

Indian viewers can see the contest at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 and stream the game online via subscription to NBA League Pass or OTT platform Voot.

Boston Celtics edge Miami Heat at the buzzer in a thrilling Game 6 contest

The Miami Heat nearly avoided a Game 7 in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler converted a hattrick of free throws with three seconds left in the game to give the Heat a one-point lead. However, Derrick White canceled Butler's potential game-winning FTs by tipping in a Marcus Smart 3-point miss at the buzzer.

White had an open lane to grab the board and tip it in to give the Celtics a 104-103 win. Boston played a great game overall but nearly squandered their chance to save the season in the clutch. The Celtics were up nine with three minutes left but blew that advantage in the last minute of the game.

The Boston Celtics continued to be efficient defensively in this contest. They won despite having a poor shooting night as they went 7-of-35 from 3-point range. The Celtics stayed aggressive, making 30 trips to the free-throw line, which proved decisive in the grand scheme.

