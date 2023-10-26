In Photos: Victor Wembanyama arrives in all-black outfit ahead of debut vs. Mavericks

Prized San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was looking to make a huge impression in his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. And he arrived dressed for the part.

In a video posted by the NBA, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft was seen sporting an all-black outfit as he arrived at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and made his way to the Spurs’ dugout.

19-year-old Wembanyama has been generating a lot of buzz even before he made his official game debut in the NBA.

With his uncanny combination of size and agility, many pundits and observers see him as being a game-changer for the storied, but struggling of late, Spurs franchise.

In the four preseason games he played, the 7-foot-4 center provided a glimpse of what the entire NBA could expect from him. He posted averages of 19.25 points, 4.75 rebounds and 2.75 blocks in 21 minutes on the floor while helping the Spurs to a preseason record of 3-2.

Apart from the numbers, Spurs fans should expect more exciting get-ups from "Wemby" as his era begins in San Antonio based on what he came wearing for his debut.

Spurs coach Popovich exploring ways to better use Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has seen what their prized rookie Victor Wembanyama can bring to the table but admitted that they are still in the process of crafting a suitable way to better use the player’s immense talent.

Speaking during their preseason run, the longtime Spurs head coach said he is expecting great things from their young French player and that the coaching staff should find a way to enhance that.

The five-time NBA champion coach said:

“We’re still trying to figure out whether he should be on the perimeter or on the post, and in what situations where we can take most advantage of his abilities. I’m not sure if he’s even sure, but it will be a little bit of both. He’s a smart guy, so he’ll figure it out even if I don’t.”

After their season-opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Spurs will host the Houston Rockets on October 27, then will go on a three-game road trip against the LA Clippers on October 29 and back-to-back games against the Phoenix Suns on October 31 and November 2.